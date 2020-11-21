As successful as George Washington’s boys soccer program has been, you won’t often find gaudy goal totals or statistics to accompany the team’s individuals.
In winning three straight Class AAA titles and seven overall, the Patriots obviously score enough, but it’s a place where egos are checked at the door and all things are pointed toward the common goal.
It’s a roster full of depth and one that focuses on the constant development of the next wave of underclassmen that continue to keep the program at or near the top.
But none of that means the team doesn’t have tremendous individual players — in fact, quite the opposite.
One of those is exiting senior Max Trethewey, who scored eight goals and registered four assists after being asked to facilitate more this season than in his junior year. But in terms of his ball control and pivotal role in helping GW maintain possession at the front in its 11-0 COVID-shortened season, Trethewey was named the Gazette-Mail’s Kanawha Valley Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Trethewey is the second straight GW senior to win it after defender Zak Abdul-Jalil took the award last year.
“It’s a great honor,” Trethewey said.
The common theme found among GW players and coaches is a focus on team success, and in that venture, Trethewey had plenty from which to draw. The Patriots are 53-5-2 over the last three seasons, each ending with a title at the state tournament in Beckley.
“It’s definitely a culture,” Trethewey said. “It’s a team effort. Our guys know each other and we know each other’s talents.”
For all the wins the Patriots have piled up, they don’t often come with a pile of goals, with coach Erik Engle choosing to play younger players once a game is in hand. That keeps the turnstile going as graduating seniors are replaced with younger players who are already experienced, seasoned and ready to go.
That was Trethewey at one time, and now the hole he leaves will be filled by the next wave.
“Every older guy makes friends with the younger ones and kind of puts them under his wing and tells him how to play,” Trethewey said.
And in terms of individual statistics? There is a consensus that goal totals often lead to players being undervalued and overlooked statewide, and it only fuels the team to keep winning.
“Do I think they get shorted? Definitely,” Engle said. “People look at gaudy numbers, and if you’ve ever followed GW soccer, you know we don’t run up the score on teams. There are times we could, we just don’t do it. I’d rather put in players who are working hard in practice and let them play.”
But it’s a conversation that Engle said never happens between him and his forwards. Individual selfishness is left at the door, and he said it helps the beat carry on season to season to season.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had that conversation with our players about the fact that you can look at other teams and players who have substantially more goals than you,” Engle said. “I encourage them to always have individual goals, but they also know what they have to do and what’s expected of them is what’s going to be best for the team. Any player in the state who has 40 goals would give up 30 of them to be able to win a state championship.”
As much as on-field production, Trethewey and his senior brethren were sought out for leadership during a trying early fall in Kanawha County, which saw the start of the season delayed a month due to the COVID-19 color-coded map.
“There was a lot of responsibility, especially with our older and more experienced players,” Trethewey said. “We were definitely trying to send workouts out and staying on our younger guys to keep up with our fitness.”
Trethewey has a few options to mull over. He has offers from West Virginia and Marshall as well as the University of Charleston and Roanoke College.
But wherever the road leads, Engle is confident that the same things that pushed Trethewey — and, as a byproduct, the Patriots — to prep success will carry over.
“Max has one speed and it’s just, ‘Go,’” Engle said. “And when he gets on the field, he goes. He works extremely hard, he works hard to make everybody else better and he works hard to make everybody else succeed.”