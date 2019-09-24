HUNTINGTON — On paper, Huntington soccer match with South Charleston on Tuesday at the Highlanders’ Scotland Yard looked to be a tough conference matchup with a strong Black Eagles team.
The Highlanders, though, scored two goals late in the first half to break a stalemate and rolled to a 4-1 victory between two teams within a game of each other in the Mountain State Athletic Conference standings.
“I think we learned our lesson in our first six games that you don’t win games on paper,” Huntington coach Blaine Stoll said. “You got to put the ball into the back of the net.”
Freshman Andrew Brewster scored twice for the Highlanders, first in the eighth minute on an assist from Foster Jones to give Huntington a 1-0 lead. He also scored the final goal in the contest less than three minutes into the second half.
Brewster said he was aware he could have had a hat trick but also said he was aware of the bigger picture in Tuesday’s game.
“Yeah, I was going for [the hat trick] but, I mean, I’ll take what I got,” Brewster said. “This team was told to be tough and we just went in and played with our heads on our shoulders and got a win for the boys.”
Huntington (5-5-3 overall, 5-1-1 MSAC) proved to be the quicker of the teams, a factor Stoll said he felt helped wear down South Charleston (6-3-1, 3-3-1) as the game progressed.
South Charleston saw it differently.
“It was going to be a big conference game but we just didn’t come to play,” said sophomore co-captain Aidan Groom, who felt the Black Eagles’ effort was disappointing.
“We’ll fix it at practice tomorrow,” Groom said.
South Charleston head coach Dusty Herscher’s team kept the game close through the first half. The Black Eagles tied the game at 1 in the 11th minute when Emerson Beall scored on an assist by Chase Edwards. The goal came just two minutes after Huntington scored its first goal, giving the expectation that South Charleston would battle Huntington on its home field until the end.
The game remained tied until Huntington’s Alvero Valle-Inclan scored an unassisted goal at 29:19 and gave the Highlanders a 2-1 lead. Skyler Cyrus then made it 3-1 just minutes later on a goal that seemed to take the fight out of South Charleston.
Brewster scored his final goal in front of the South Charleston net off an Owen Stoll pass for an easy shot past keeper Anthony Moles.
Stoll hopes the win is a learning experience for the Highlanders.
“When the boys are selfish, we can lose to anybody or if they’re unselfish we can play with anybody,” he said. “The last four or five games, we’ve really played well and tonight we finally finished our opportunities.”
Stoll called the game a must-win for Huntington because of the slate of games over the next week for the Highlanders. A test awaits Huntington Thursday at home against St. Albans and next week it will have games with Cabell Midland and George Washington.
South Charleston plays its next game Thursday when it travels to Parkersburg.