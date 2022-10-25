Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HURRICANE -- Hurricane’s boys soccer team is going to the Class AAA state tournament for the first time since 2018.

The Redskins earned a 3-1 win over Huntington in the Class AAA Region 4 title game on Tuesday at Hurricane High to move on to the state tournament which begins on Nov. 4 at YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.