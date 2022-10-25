HURRICANE -- Hurricane’s boys soccer team is going to the Class AAA state tournament for the first time since 2018.
The Redskins earned a 3-1 win over Huntington in the Class AAA Region 4 title game on Tuesday at Hurricane High to move on to the state tournament which begins on Nov. 4 at YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
Kent Bailey, who is in his first year as Hurricane head coach, was proud of his team for making it back to the state tournament.
“I’m glad to be back in the big dance,” Bailey said. “Hurricane likes to dance so the program is right where it should be. It takes a lot to get a team to the state tournament and I just want to thank our administration at the school, our [athletic director], the assistant coaches, all the parents involved, everybody who helps out with the field. It’s just been a great community effort to get us to the state tournament. We’re happy to be back.”
Despite the loss, Huntington coach Thomas Warner was equally proud of his Highlanders. He said the team has come a long way from where it was when he took over three years ago.
“I’m extremely proud of these boys,” Warner said. “My first season I think we were 3-7-2. To be 3-7-2 in the first season and improve to a winning record last season and then be in the regional finals, we exceeded the expectations that people had for us and I couldn’t be more proud of these boys. They put in the work and they deserve to be here.”
Huntington (15-5-2) came out a little flat-footed on defense to start the game.
Early in the first half, Huntington’s goalkeeper came out of the net to secure a loose ball and he misplayed it, allowing a Hurricane player to take the ball with no keeper in net.
Hurricane (17-3-2) didn’t capitalize and the game remained scoreless.
The Redskins won their sectional final 1-0 over Parkersburg and the lone goal was scored on a corner kick.
Hurricane once again use the corner kick to its advantage to take a 1-0 lead on Tuesday. Trey Ambrose sent a corner into the loaded box, where Nate Kirk found the ball and sent a header into the net to give Hurricane the lead at 24:22.
A defensive mistake almost cost Huntington early in the match, and two minutes after Kirk’s goal, a Highlander center back misplayed a ball in front of the net, allowing Peyton Gum to steal it and send a shot in to make the score 2-0.
Huntington didn’t roll over, though. With about 12 minutes left in the first half, Huntington was awarded a free kick and Andrew Brewster took the kick. Brewster’s kick floated over the Hurricane defenders, allowing Sam Miller to send a header into the net and give Huntington its first goal on its first shot of the game.
The game went to halftime with Hurricane leading 2-1.
Huntington came out with more energy in the second half and controlled possession for the first few minutes.
After a while, though, Hurricane’s size and speed advantages took over and the Redskins got more looks on offense.
About 10 minutes into the second half, Hurricane was awarded a corner kick and Ambrose took the kick. Ambrose’s kick found Jackson Ahebwa’s head, resulting in a goal to give Hurricane a 3-1 lead that it never surrendered.
“They came back and got a free kick and they put one in and I think that really lit a fire within us,” Bailey said. “We really fought back physically the second half and just closed out the game -- 3-1 result is great. I’m very happy with how we all played. With our corner kicks, we just focus on playing the ball in the box, something to give the guys to work with. We’re tough to deal with in the air. Corner kicks and free kicks are our biggest strengths.”
“A lot of times these games come down to set pieces,” Warner said. “We had an unforced error unfortunately and we had a couple of set-piece goals against us. That’s the way it goes sometimes. Kudos to Hurricane. They’re a really good team, they’re well coached. They have a lot of good players. Congratulations to them.”
Hurricane had six shots on goal and Huntington had five.
Seedings and matchups for the state tournament will be determined once regional tournaments conclude.