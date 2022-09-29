Point Pleasant goalkeeper Garrett Peck reaches for the ball over the shoulder of Hurricane’s Connor Bush (7) as Point Pleasant’s Cooper Tatterson (16), Caden Barger (4), Colton Young (19) and Hurricane’s Nate Kirk (10) look on.
HURRICANE — The Hurricane boys soccer team faced a formidable opponent on its home pitch Thursday when Point Pleasant came to call.
The Redskins weren’t intimidated by Point’s 11-0-2 record heading into the game as they handled business in a 2-0 victory.
Hurricane moves 12-2-1 while Point Pleasant suffered its first loss and is now 11-1-1
“We just work hard,” first-year Hurricane coach Kent Bailey said. “We love playing against physical teams like Point. I love the relationship we have with Point. We just work hard. We play simple and as a result we got a 2-0 win tonight.”
Senior Nate Kirk provided all the offense in the game as he scored both of Hurricane’s goals.
“Nate is a great player,” Bailey said. “He’s tall, he’s kind of hard to deal with outside. We look for him a lot of the times either on the outside or in the box. He can win balls out of the air. He’s just a great player all around.”
Hurricane’s defense held serve, too. The Redskins allowed just one shot on goal which was saved.
The teams traded control of possession for the first 10 minutes of play. Eventually, though, Hurricane started to gain control of the ball and get some chances.
At 26:10 in the first half, Hurricane converted a chance into a goal. Jackson Ahebwa’s pass in front of the goal found Kirk’s head and the header went over the outstretched arms of the Point Pleasant goalkeeper to give Hurricane a 1-0 lead.
Hurricane had multiple additional good looks in the first half but Point Pleasant held off any further scoring and the game went to halftime with Hurricane leading 1-0.
In the second half, Hurricane continued to get looks but couldn’t convert. About midway through the half Point Pleasant almost tied the game after a corner kick but Hurricane staved off the threat.
Finally, Kirk delivered the dagger with three minutes left in the contest as he scored a goal unassisted to give Hurricane a 2-0 lead that went final.
Hurricane outshot Point Pleasant 10-1.
Hurricane’s next match will be at Parkersburg South on Tuesday with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.