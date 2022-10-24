Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

hurricane parkersburg5
Buy Now

Hurricane's Brandon Redden (5) and Parkersburg's Austin Keyse (23) fight for possession during their Class AAA Region 4 sectional title match in Hurricane on Oct. 19.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Hurricane's boys soccer team is one win away from its first Class AAA state tournament appearance since 2018. 

The Redskins (16-3-2) have a tough task at hand on Tuesday, though, as they host Huntington (15-4-2) in the Class AAA Region 4 title game. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.