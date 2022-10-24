Hurricane's boys soccer team is one win away from its first Class AAA state tournament appearance since 2018.
The Redskins (16-3-2) have a tough task at hand on Tuesday, though, as they host Huntington (15-4-2) in the Class AAA Region 4 title game. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Winner advances to the Class AAA state tournament which begins on Nov. 4 at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Soccer Complex in Beckley.
Huntington is hot at the right time as the Highlanders haven't lost since a 2-1 setback to Cabell Midland on Sept. 20.
Huntington avenged that loss against Midland in the Region 4 Section 1 final on Oct. 20 with a 2-1 win.
Hurricane is coming off a 1-0 Region 4 Section 2 title game win over Parkersburg.
The teams met once this season as Hurricane defeated Huntington 6-0 on Sept. 1.
Hurricane coach Kent Bailey said Huntington will be a tough team to play.
"Huntington is a pretty solid team," Bailey said. "They're coached pretty well and I believe a player on their team, [Andrew] Brewster, is going to be a guy that we're on the lookout for. Going into it, we're pretty confident with our home-field advantage playing on our grass field."
Huntington coach Thomas Warner likes the matchup.
"I think you're going to see two very good teams tomorrow night," Warner said. "Hurricane has a lot of good players and they're well coached. They're well disciplined in their shape and they use the field very well. We had an unfortunate result against them earlier in the season but I think our boys are ready to play and I'm looking forward to the matchup."
Both Bailey and Warner said Huntington is a much better team than it was at the beginning of September.
"Going and watching their [sectional] game against Cabell Midland, Huntington became more physical throughout the season," Bailey said. "We played them earlier in the year and I think they've learned and adapted to a more attacking and physical play style. I think it's going to be a good matchup with us. We like to play physical, they like to play physical. I think it's going to be a good turnout for both teams."
"I think we're peaking at the right time," Warner said. "I think we've learned a lot of lessons from our 6-0 defeat and we just continue to work hard throughout the season and in training and take steps every week to get better. My coaching staff isn't complacent and is always wanting more from the boys and the boys aren't complacent always wanting more from themselves."
Bailey talked about what Hurricane has to do well to earn the regional title.
"I think controlling the middle of the field is the biggest key," Bailey said. "Our center midfielders will have to step up big. Treyson Ambrose, Jackson Ahebwa and Brandon Redden usually do a great job of holding the middle of the field.
"That's probably going to be the story is who dominates the middle of the field and who creates the most plays going forward. Our back-line guys need to step up and win 50-50 balls and expect some good deliveries from our goalkeeper Grayson Maddox."
Nate Kirk is Hurricane's leading goal scorer with 23. Peyton Gum has 11 goals and Ambrose has scored 10. Maddox has 13 shutouts and has only given up 10 goals this season.
For Huntington, Brewster is the leading goal scorer with 23 and he has 19 assists. Patrick Clouse has 16 goals and 15 assists. Seventeen different Highlanders have scored a goal this season.
Bailey mentioned home-field advantage and Hurricane is bringing in extra bleachers to accommodate fans.
"We're actually bringing in another set of bleachers," Bailey said. "Expect the student section to come out big for us. We just want a good crowd. We see the crowds at Friday night football games. We see the crowds packed in the gyms for basketball games. I just hope the community comes out and supports us. That means a lot to our players."
GW boys, girls playing in Beckley
George Washington's boys and girls play in their Class AAA Region 3 championships on Tuesday at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Soccer Complex in Beckley.
GW's boys (19-0-2) will play Greenbrier East (18-2) at 5 p.m. and GW's girls (17-3-2) will play Woodrow Wilson (14-5-3) 30 minutes after the conclusion of the boys game.
Both GW's boys and girls steamrolled through the sectional tournament.
The boys won the Section 1 tournament over Capital 5-0 and the girls downed South Charleston 6-0.
GW's boys are led in scoring by Michael Luechauer, who has 21 goals. Jack Williams has tallied 13 goals and Wes Goodwin has 10. McKabe Allara leads the Patriots with 11 assists, Goodwin has eight assists and Caleb Carney has tallied seven assists. Goalkeeper Sam Nelson has 18 clean sheets.
The Patriot girls are led by Ava Trethewey with 15 goals and 26 assists. Deryn Doamekpor has 15 goals and 13 assists, Madison Rothwell has scored 13 goals and tallied 13 assists and Reese Huffman has 12 goals and five assists.