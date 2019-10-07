Team records
|Team
|Record
|Charleston Catholic
|12-0-2
|Winfield
|12-0-2
|George Washington
|15-1
|Hurricane
|13-1-3
|Sissonville
|10-4-1
|Herbert Hoover
|8-5-1
|South Charleston
|7-5-3
|St. Albans
|4-9-4
|Capital
|5-10-2
|Poca
|4-8
|Riverside
|2-12-1
Goals
|Player, school
|Goals
|Jacob Farley, Poca
|25
|Drake Lester, Hurr.
|23
|Jaxson Haynes, Siss.
|23
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|20
|Wyatt Ervin, Siss.
|19
|Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield
|19
|Max Trethewey, GW
|18
|David Kershner, Catholic
|17
|Michael Watkins, Hoover
|14
|EJ Davis, GW
|13
|Emerson Beall, SC
|13
|Henry Moore, Capital
|12
|Dustin Stuart, Hoover
|12
|Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield
|12
|Nate Kirk, Hurr.
|11
|Ethan Cronin, Riv.
|9
|Bryson Beaver, Hoover
|8
|Gabe Rudge, SA
|8
|Avery Lee, SC
|8
Assists
|Player, school
|Assists
|Jaxson Haynes, Siss.
|21
|Wyatt Ervin, Siss.
|21
|Aidan Paul, Catholic
|13
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|12
|Justin Williams, Poca
|12
|Jonny Garlow, Poca
|12
|Solomon Clark, GW
|10
|Dustin Stuart, Hoover
|9
|Nick Eskins, Hurr.
|9
|Zach Green, Hurr.
|9
|Emerson Beall, SC
|9
|Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield
|9
|Zion Suddeth, Catholic
|8
|Isaiah Gillespie, Hurr.
|8
|Carson Boggs, Siss.
|7
Shutouts
|Player, school
|Shutouts
|Kevin Tiffey, GW
|10
|Nathan Lanham, Winfield
|9
|Nick Eskins, Hurr.
|7
|Trevor Faber, Siss.
|4
|Brady Persinger, Hoover
|3
|Connor Mann, SA
|3
|Anthony Moles, SC
|3
|Jayden Mitchell, Capital
|2
Note: No information provided from Nitro.