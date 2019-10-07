Prep soccer2.jpg

Team records

TeamRecord
Charleston Catholic12-0-2
Winfield12-0-2
George Washington15-1
Hurricane13-1-3
Sissonville10-4-1
Herbert Hoover8-5-1
South Charleston7-5-3
St. Albans4-9-4
Capital5-10-2
Poca4-8
Riverside2-12-1

Goals

Player, schoolGoals
Jacob Farley, Poca25
Drake Lester, Hurr.23
Jaxson Haynes, Siss.23
Wil Swan, Catholic20
Wyatt Ervin, Siss.19
Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield19
Max Trethewey, GW18
David Kershner, Catholic17
Michael Watkins, Hoover14
EJ Davis, GW13
Emerson Beall, SC13
Henry Moore, Capital12
Dustin Stuart, Hoover12
Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield12
Nate Kirk, Hurr.11
Ethan Cronin, Riv.9
Bryson Beaver, Hoover8
Gabe Rudge, SA8
Avery Lee, SC8

Assists

Player, schoolAssists
Jaxson Haynes, Siss.21
Wyatt Ervin, Siss.21
Aidan Paul, Catholic13
Wil Swan, Catholic12
Justin Williams, Poca12
Jonny Garlow, Poca12
Solomon Clark, GW10
Dustin Stuart, Hoover9
Nick Eskins, Hurr.9
Zach Green, Hurr.9
Emerson Beall, SC9
Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield9
Zion Suddeth, Catholic8
Isaiah Gillespie, Hurr.8
Carson Boggs, Siss.7

Shutouts

Player, schoolShutouts
Kevin Tiffey, GW10
Nathan Lanham, Winfield9
Nick Eskins, Hurr.7
Trevor Faber, Siss.4
Brady Persinger, Hoover3
Connor Mann, SA3
Anthony Moles, SC3
Jayden Mitchell, Capital2

Note: No information provided from Nitro.

