Team records
|Team
|Record
|Winfield
|16-1-4
|Charleston Catholic
|16-1-3
|Hurricane
|15-1-4
|George Washington
|18-2
|Sissonville
|15-5-1
|Herbert Hoover
|12-5-3
|South Charleston
|9-5-3
|St. Albans
|6-10-4
|Capital
|6-12-2
|Poca
|5-14-1
|Riverside
|4-14-2
|Nitro
|2-14-3
Goals
|Player, school
|Goals
|Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville
|38
|Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville
|37
|Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield
|32
|Jacob Farley, Poca
|31
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|30
|Drake Lester, Hurricane
|26
|Michael Watkins, Hoover
|22
|David Kershner, Catholic
|21
|Max Trethewey, GW
|20
|Ethan Cronin, Riverside
|18
|EJ Davis, GW
|15
|Emerson Beall, SC
|15
|Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield
|15
|Henry Moore, Capital
|14
|Dustin Stuart, Hoover
|14
|Zion Suddeth, Catholic
|13
|Bryson Beaver, Hoover
|13
|Carson Boggs, Sissonville
|12
|Nate Kirk, Hurricane
|11
|Jonny Garlow, Poca
|10
Assists
|Player, school
|Assists
|Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville
|38
|Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville
|33
|Jonny Garlow, Poca
|17
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|15
|Aidan Paul, Catholic
|14
|Zion Suddeth, Catholic
|14
|Justin Williams, Poca
|14
|Dustin Stuart, Hoover
|13
|Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield
|12
|Solomon Clark, GW
|10
|Nick Eskins, Hurricane
|10
|Austin Fitzwater, Poca
|10
|Carter White, Riverside
|10
|Emerson Beall, SC
|10
|Eli Deel, Hoover
|9
|Isaiah Gillespie, Hurricane
|9
|Zach Green, Hurricane
|9
|Noah Moss, Winfield
|9
Shutouts
|Player, school
|Shutouts
|Nathan Lanham, Winfield
|14
|Kevin Tiffey, GW
|11
|Nick Eskins, Hurricane
|8
|Brady Persinger, Hoover
|7
|Anthony Moles, SC
|5
|Trevor Faber, Siss.
|4
|Ty Smith, Poca
|3
|Connor Mann, SA
|3
|Jayden Mitchell, Capital
|2