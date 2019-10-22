Prep soccer2.jpg

Team records

TeamRecord
Winfield16-1-4
Charleston Catholic16-1-3
Hurricane15-1-4
George Washington18-2
Sissonville15-5-1
Herbert Hoover12-5-3
South Charleston9-5-3
St. Albans6-10-4
Capital6-12-2
Poca5-14-1
Riverside4-14-2
Nitro2-14-3

Goals

Player, schoolGoals
Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville38
Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville37
Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield32
Jacob Farley, Poca31
Wil Swan, Catholic30
Drake Lester, Hurricane26
Michael Watkins, Hoover22
David Kershner, Catholic21
Max Trethewey, GW20
Ethan Cronin, Riverside18
EJ Davis, GW15
Emerson Beall, SC15
Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield15
Henry Moore, Capital14
Dustin Stuart, Hoover14
Zion Suddeth, Catholic13
Bryson Beaver, Hoover13
Carson Boggs, Sissonville12
Nate Kirk, Hurricane11
Jonny Garlow, Poca10

Assists

Player, schoolAssists
Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville38
Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville33
Jonny Garlow, Poca17
Wil Swan, Catholic15
Aidan Paul, Catholic14
Zion Suddeth, Catholic14
Justin Williams, Poca14
Dustin Stuart, Hoover13
Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield12
Solomon Clark, GW10
Nick Eskins, Hurricane10
Austin Fitzwater, Poca10
Carter White, Riverside10
Emerson Beall, SC10
Eli Deel, Hoover9
Isaiah Gillespie, Hurricane9
Zach Green, Hurricane9
Noah Moss, Winfield9

Shutouts

Player, schoolShutouts
Nathan Lanham, Winfield14
Kevin Tiffey, GW11
Nick Eskins, Hurricane8
Brady Persinger, Hoover7
Anthony Moles, SC5
Trevor Faber, Siss.4
Ty Smith, Poca3
Connor Mann, SA3
Jayden Mitchell, Capital2

Reach Ryan Pritt at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com or follow him @RPritt on Twitter.