Prep soccer2.jpg

Team records

TeamRecord
Winfield12-0-4
Hurricane14-1-4
George Washington17-2
Charleston Catholic13-1-3
Sissonville13-4-1
Herbert Hoover11-5-1
South Charleston8-5-3
St. Albans4-9-4
Capital6-11-2
Poca5-10-1
Riverside3-13-2
Nitro1-13-2

Goals

Player, schoolGoals
Jaxson Haynes, Siss.33
Wyatt Ervin, Siss.31
Jacob Farley, Poca29
Wil Swan, Catholic24
Drake Lester, Hurr.23
Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield21
Max Trethewey, GW19
David Kershner, Catholic18
Michael Watkins, Hoover18
Henry Moore, Capital14
EJ Davis, GW14
Emerson Beall, SC14
Dustin Stuart, Hoover13
Ethan Cronin, Riv.13
Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield12
Nate Kirk, Hurr.11
Zion Suddeth, Catholic10
Bryon Beaver, Hoover9

Assists

Player, schoolAssists
Jaxson Haynes, Siss.32
Wyatt Ervin, Siss.30
Jonny Garlow, Poca14
Aidan Paul, Catholic13
Justin Williams, Poca13
Wil Swan, Catholic12
Dustin Stuart, Hoover12
Zion Suddeth, Catholic10
Solomon Clark, GW10
Nick Eskins, Hurr.10
Emerson Beall, SC10
Zach Green, Hurr.9
Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield9
Michael Watkins, Hoover8
Isaiah Gillespie, Hurr.8
Carter, White, Riv.8

Shutouts

Player, schoolShutouts
Kevin Tiffey, GW11
Nathan Lanham, Winfield10
Nick Eskins, Hurr.7
Brady Persinger, Hoover6
Anthony Moles, SC4
Trevor Faber, Siss.4
Connor Mann, SA3
Jayden Mitchell, Capital2

