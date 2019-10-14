Team records
|Team
|Record
|Winfield
|12-0-4
|Hurricane
|14-1-4
|George Washington
|17-2
|Charleston Catholic
|13-1-3
|Sissonville
|13-4-1
|Herbert Hoover
|11-5-1
|South Charleston
|8-5-3
|St. Albans
|4-9-4
|Capital
|6-11-2
|Poca
|5-10-1
|Riverside
|3-13-2
|Nitro
|1-13-2
Goals
|Player, school
|Goals
|Jaxson Haynes, Siss.
|33
|Wyatt Ervin, Siss.
|31
|Jacob Farley, Poca
|29
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|24
|Drake Lester, Hurr.
|23
|Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield
|21
|Max Trethewey, GW
|19
|David Kershner, Catholic
|18
|Michael Watkins, Hoover
|18
|Henry Moore, Capital
|14
|EJ Davis, GW
|14
|Emerson Beall, SC
|14
|Dustin Stuart, Hoover
|13
|Ethan Cronin, Riv.
|13
|Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield
|12
|Nate Kirk, Hurr.
|11
|Zion Suddeth, Catholic
|10
|Bryon Beaver, Hoover
|9
Assists
|Player, school
|Assists
|Jaxson Haynes, Siss.
|32
|Wyatt Ervin, Siss.
|30
|Jonny Garlow, Poca
|14
|Aidan Paul, Catholic
|13
|Justin Williams, Poca
|13
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|12
|Dustin Stuart, Hoover
|12
|Zion Suddeth, Catholic
|10
|Solomon Clark, GW
|10
|Nick Eskins, Hurr.
|10
|Emerson Beall, SC
|10
|Zach Green, Hurr.
|9
|Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield
|9
|Michael Watkins, Hoover
|8
|Isaiah Gillespie, Hurr.
|8
|Carter, White, Riv.
|8
Shutouts
|Player, school
|Shutouts
|Kevin Tiffey, GW
|11
|Nathan Lanham, Winfield
|10
|Nick Eskins, Hurr.
|7
|Brady Persinger, Hoover
|6
|Anthony Moles, SC
|4
|Trevor Faber, Siss.
|4
|Connor Mann, SA
|3
|Jayden Mitchell, Capital
|2