Prep soccer2.jpg

Team records

TeamRecord
George Washingoton13-0
Winfield11-0-1
Charleston Catholic9-0-2
Hurricane11-1-2
Sissonville7-3-1
South Charleston6-4-2
Herbert Hoover6-4-1
St. Albans4-8-3
Capital5-9-1
Poca2-8
Nitro1-10-2
Riverside1-11-1

Goals

Player, schoolGoals
Drake Lester, Hurr.20
Jaxson Haynes, Siss.19
Jacob Farley, Poca18
Max Trethewey, GW17
Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield17
Wil Swan, Catholic16
David Kershner, Catholic15
Wyatt Ervin, Siss.15
EJ Davis, GW12
Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield12
Henry Moore, Capital11
Dustin Stuart, Hoover10
Michael Watkins, Hoover10
Emerson Beall, SC10
Zion Suddeth, Catholic9
Bryson Beaver, Hoover8
Nate Kirk, Hurr. 8
Gabe Rudge, SA8
Ethan Cronin, Riv.7
Justin Dailey, SA7

Assists

Player, schoolAssists
Jaxson Haynes, Siss.17
Wyatt Ervin, Siss.17
Aidan Paul, Catholic12
Wil Swan, Catholic11
Jonny Garlow, Poca10
Solomon Clark, GW9
Emerson Beall, SC9
Nick Eskins, Hurr.8
Isaiah Gillespie, Hurr.8
Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield8
Zion Suddeth, Catholic7
Dustin Stuart, Hoover7
Austin Fitzwater, Poca6
Justin Williams, Poca6
Carter White, Riv.6
Jackson Zulauf, Winfield6

Shutouts

Player, schoolShutouts
Kevin Tiffey, GW8
Nathan Lanham, Winfield8
Nick Eskins, Hurr.6
Anthony Moles, SC3
Trevor Faber, Siss.3
Jayden Mitchell, Capital2
Brady Persinger, Hoover2
Connor Mann, SA2

Reach Ryan Pritt at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com or follow him @RPritt on Twitter.