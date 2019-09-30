Team records
|Team
|Record
|George Washingoton
|13-0
|Winfield
|11-0-1
|Charleston Catholic
|9-0-2
|Hurricane
|11-1-2
|Sissonville
|7-3-1
|South Charleston
|6-4-2
|Herbert Hoover
|6-4-1
|St. Albans
|4-8-3
|Capital
|5-9-1
|Poca
|2-8
|Nitro
|1-10-2
|Riverside
|1-11-1
Goals
|Player, school
|Goals
|Drake Lester, Hurr.
|20
|Jaxson Haynes, Siss.
|19
|Jacob Farley, Poca
|18
|Max Trethewey, GW
|17
|Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield
|17
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|16
|David Kershner, Catholic
|15
|Wyatt Ervin, Siss.
|15
|EJ Davis, GW
|12
|Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield
|12
|Henry Moore, Capital
|11
|Dustin Stuart, Hoover
|10
|Michael Watkins, Hoover
|10
|Emerson Beall, SC
|10
|Zion Suddeth, Catholic
|9
|Bryson Beaver, Hoover
|8
|Nate Kirk, Hurr.
|8
|Gabe Rudge, SA
|8
|Ethan Cronin, Riv.
|7
|Justin Dailey, SA
|7
Assists
|Player, school
|Assists
|Jaxson Haynes, Siss.
|17
|Wyatt Ervin, Siss.
|17
|Aidan Paul, Catholic
|12
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|11
|Jonny Garlow, Poca
|10
|Solomon Clark, GW
|9
|Emerson Beall, SC
|9
|Nick Eskins, Hurr.
|8
|Isaiah Gillespie, Hurr.
|8
|Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield
|8
|Zion Suddeth, Catholic
|7
|Dustin Stuart, Hoover
|7
|Austin Fitzwater, Poca
|6
|Justin Williams, Poca
|6
|Carter White, Riv.
|6
|Jackson Zulauf, Winfield
|6
Shutouts
|Player, school
|Shutouts
|Kevin Tiffey, GW
|8
|Nathan Lanham, Winfield
|8
|Nick Eskins, Hurr.
|6
|Anthony Moles, SC
|3
|Trevor Faber, Siss.
|3
|Jayden Mitchell, Capital
|2
|Brady Persinger, Hoover
|2
|Connor Mann, SA
|2