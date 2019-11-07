Prep soccer2.jpg

Team records

TeamRecord
Winfield19-1-4
Charleston Catholic19-1-3
George Washington21-2
Hurricane15-2-4
Sissonville16-6-1
Herbert Hoover14-6-3
South Charleston9-6-3
St. Albans6-11-4
Capital7-13-2
Poca5-14-1
Riverside4-15-2
Nitro2-14-3

Goals

Player, schoolGoals
Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville39
Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield39
Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville38
Wil Swan, Catholic33
Jacob Farley, Poca31
Drake Lester, Hurricane27
David Kershner, Catholic26
Michael Watkins, Hoover26
Max Trethewey, GW22
EJ Davis, GW20
Ethan Cronin, Riverside18
Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield16
Dustin Stuart, Hoover15
Bryson Beaver, Hoover15
Emerson Beall, SC15
Henry Moore, Capital14
Zion Suddeth, Catholic13
Solomon Clark, GW12
Carson Boggs, Sissonville12
Nate Kirk, Hurricane11
Levi Paxton, Hoover10

Assists

Player, schoolAssists
Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville38
Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville38
Wil Swan, Catholic20
Zion Suddeth, Catholic18
Jonny Garlow, Poca17
Dustin Stuart, Hoover15
Aidan Paul, Catholic15
Justin Williams, Poca14
Noah Moss, Winfield13
Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield12
Eli Deel, Hoover11
Nick Eskins, Hurricane11
Solomon Clark, GW10
Bryson Beaver, Hoover10
Austin Fitzwater, Poca10
Carter White, Riverside10
Emerson Beall, SC10

Shutouts

Player, schoolShutouts
Nathan Lanham, Winfield17
Kevin Tiffey, GW13
Nick Eskins, Hurricane8
Brady Persinger, Hoover7
Connor Mann, SA5
Anthony Moles, SC4
Trevor Faber, Sissonville4
Ty Smith, Poca3
Jayden Mitchell, Capital2

