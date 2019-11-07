Team records
|Team
|Record
|Winfield
|19-1-4
|Charleston Catholic
|19-1-3
|George Washington
|21-2
|Hurricane
|15-2-4
|Sissonville
|16-6-1
|Herbert Hoover
|14-6-3
|South Charleston
|9-6-3
|St. Albans
|6-11-4
|Capital
|7-13-2
|Poca
|5-14-1
|Riverside
|4-15-2
|Nitro
|2-14-3
Goals
|Player, school
|Goals
|Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville
|39
|Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield
|39
|Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville
|38
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|33
|Jacob Farley, Poca
|31
|Drake Lester, Hurricane
|27
|David Kershner, Catholic
|26
|Michael Watkins, Hoover
|26
|Max Trethewey, GW
|22
|EJ Davis, GW
|20
|Ethan Cronin, Riverside
|18
|Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield
|16
|Dustin Stuart, Hoover
|15
|Bryson Beaver, Hoover
|15
|Emerson Beall, SC
|15
|Henry Moore, Capital
|14
|Zion Suddeth, Catholic
|13
|Solomon Clark, GW
|12
|Carson Boggs, Sissonville
|12
|Nate Kirk, Hurricane
|11
|Levi Paxton, Hoover
|10
Assists
|Player, school
|Assists
|Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville
|38
|Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville
|38
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|20
|Zion Suddeth, Catholic
|18
|Jonny Garlow, Poca
|17
|Dustin Stuart, Hoover
|15
|Aidan Paul, Catholic
|15
|Justin Williams, Poca
|14
|Noah Moss, Winfield
|13
|Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield
|12
|Eli Deel, Hoover
|11
|Nick Eskins, Hurricane
|11
|Solomon Clark, GW
|10
|Bryson Beaver, Hoover
|10
|Austin Fitzwater, Poca
|10
|Carter White, Riverside
|10
|Emerson Beall, SC
|10
Shutouts
|Player, school
|Shutouts
|Nathan Lanham, Winfield
|17
|Kevin Tiffey, GW
|13
|Nick Eskins, Hurricane
|8
|Brady Persinger, Hoover
|7
|Connor Mann, SA
|5
|Anthony Moles, SC
|4
|Trevor Faber, Sissonville
|4
|Ty Smith, Poca
|3
|Jayden Mitchell, Capital
|2