WHEELING — When he was 3 years old, Coleman Meredith decided the sport of soccer was going to be one of his main priorities in life. Since then, a soccer ball has hardly left his side.
For four years, Meredith was a key component of the Wheeling Park boys soccer team, and he turned in his finest season as a senior in 2020.
Meredith, a midfielder for the Patriots, netted 28 goals and dished out eight assists to lead the offense. With his impressive stats, Meredith was named state’s boys Player of the Year as voted by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Meredith will be honored at the 74th Victory Awards Dinner on May 23 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
Max Trethewey (George Washington), Wil Swan (Charleston Catholic), Bubby Towns (Fairmont Senior), Jonas Branch (Fairmont Senior) and Riley Nett (University) were also considered for the honor.
“I’m very honored to receive it, but I have to thank my teammates first and foremost,” Meredith said. “I want to thank my coaches, [Wheeling Park assistant] Coach Bill [Konkle] and [Wheeling Park head] Coach Mario [Julian]. I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates this past season and teammates before. They all pushed me over the years to be the best I can.
“Number one, though, a state championship is what I wanted the most, but what happened with COVID and everything this season, it was sad to see. But I am very honored to receive Player of the Year. It’s been a huge goal of mine over these past four years and it’s a great way to cap off your senior year.”
The beginning of his senior year was very much in doubt. With the coronavirus looming, even though fall sports were a go in West Virginia, any day could have been the last for the season. For seniors, it could’ve been the last day of their prep career. Meredith made sure he didn’t take anything for granted.
“Beginning of the year, you went on the field knowing that it could quite honestly be your last game,” Meredith said. “I just thought I had to give everything I got, and that was the mindset my teammates had, too, alongside of me. We took every game like it was our last.”
During the offseason and summer before his senior year, though, Meredith took advantage of every opportunity he could, even during COVID. He knew if he wanted to be ready for his senior year and college, work would have to be put in. While he was conditioning and lifting daily, he also had a soccer ball by his side. Meredith would go to the field with his friends as much as he could. Every day, the mindset was to go out and play.
“He was very vocal, he encouraged the players and he led by example,” Julian said. “He worked the hardest in practice. He would stress to the players that they had to work hard because nobody expected us to be good because we lost as many players as we did. I think the team just followed him. Cole helped the other kids develop. There was a nice group around him, but he definitely kicked them in the butt to get them better quicker.”
In 2020, Meredith was one of just five seniors for Park and it was deemed to be a rebuilding year for the Patriots, who were 19-2-1 in 2019. However, Meredith took it as a challenge, as did the Patriots, who finished 15-4-1.