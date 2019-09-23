Winfield Soccer Braxton Vanscoy
Winfield's Braxton Vanscoy has scored 11 goals for the undefeated Generals.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON | Gazette-Mail

Records

TeamRecord
George Washington10-0
Winfield9-0
Charleston Catholic8-0
Hurricane8-1-2
South Charleston6-2-1
Sissonville6-3-1
Herbert Hoover5-3-1
St. Albans3-6-3
Capital4-8-1
Poca2-7
Nitro1-7-2

Goals

Player, schoolGoals
Jacob Farley, Poca17
Jaxson Haynes, Siss.16
Drake Lester, Hurr.14
Wil Swan, Catholic13
David Kershner, Catholic13
Wyatt Ervin, Siss.13
Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield12
Henry Moore, Capital11
Max Trethewey, GW11
Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield11
Zion Suddeth, Catholic8
EJ Davis, GW8
Bryson Beaver, Hoover8
Dustin Stuart, Hoover8
Emerson Beall, SC8
Justin Dailey, SA7
Robby Nunley, GW6
Michael Watkins, Hoover6
Avery Lee, SC6

Assists

Player, schoolAssists
Jaxson Haynes, Siss.14
Wyatt Ervin, Siss.14
Wil Swan, Catholic11
Solomon Clark, GW8
Emerson Beall, SC7
Dustin Stuart, Hoover7
Nick Eskins, Hurr.7
Isaiah Gillespie, Hurr.6
Zion Suddeth, Catholic5
Max Trethewey, GW5
Jackson Zulauf, Winfield5

Shutouts

Player, schoolShutouts
Kevin Tiffey, GW7
Nathan Lanham, Winfield7
Nick Eskins, Hurr.4
Anthony Moles, SC3
Brady Persinger, Hoover2
Connor Mann, SA2
Trevor Faber, Siss.2

Note: No information provided for Riverside.

