Records
|Team
|Record
|George Washington
|10-0
|Winfield
|9-0
|Charleston Catholic
|8-0
|Hurricane
|8-1-2
|South Charleston
|6-2-1
|Sissonville
|6-3-1
|Herbert Hoover
|5-3-1
|St. Albans
|3-6-3
|Capital
|4-8-1
|Poca
|2-7
|Nitro
|1-7-2
Goals
|Player, school
|Goals
|Jacob Farley, Poca
|17
|Jaxson Haynes, Siss.
|16
|Drake Lester, Hurr.
|14
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|13
|David Kershner, Catholic
|13
|Wyatt Ervin, Siss.
|13
|Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield
|12
|Henry Moore, Capital
|11
|Max Trethewey, GW
|11
|Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield
|11
|Zion Suddeth, Catholic
|8
|EJ Davis, GW
|8
|Bryson Beaver, Hoover
|8
|Dustin Stuart, Hoover
|8
|Emerson Beall, SC
|8
|Justin Dailey, SA
|7
|Robby Nunley, GW
|6
|Michael Watkins, Hoover
|6
|Avery Lee, SC
|6
Assists
|Player, school
|Assists
|Jaxson Haynes, Siss.
|14
|Wyatt Ervin, Siss.
|14
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|11
|Solomon Clark, GW
|8
|Emerson Beall, SC
|7
|Dustin Stuart, Hoover
|7
|Nick Eskins, Hurr.
|7
|Isaiah Gillespie, Hurr.
|6
|Zion Suddeth, Catholic
|5
|Max Trethewey, GW
|5
|Jackson Zulauf, Winfield
|5
Shutouts
|Player, school
|Shutouts
|Kevin Tiffey, GW
|7
|Nathan Lanham, Winfield
|7
|Nick Eskins, Hurr.
|4
|Anthony Moles, SC
|3
|Brady Persinger, Hoover
|2
|Connor Mann, SA
|2
|Trevor Faber, Siss.
|2
Note: No information provided for Riverside.