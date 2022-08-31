Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sam Delgra scored three goals and added two assists for Charleston Catholic in an 11-0 shutout win over Calvary Baptist in boys soccer Wednesday evening.

Kelan Swan tacked on two goals and three assists for Catholic. Sully Groom scored two goals for the Irish and Michael Lao, Colin McGinley, Nick Giatras and Eli Coleman had a goal each.