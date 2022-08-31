Prep boys soccer: Delgra hat trick leads Catholic over Calvary Baptist Staff report Aug 31, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sam Delgra scored three goals and added two assists for Charleston Catholic in an 11-0 shutout win over Calvary Baptist in boys soccer Wednesday evening.Kelan Swan tacked on two goals and three assists for Catholic. Sully Groom scored two goals for the Irish and Michael Lao, Colin McGinley, Nick Giatras and Eli Coleman had a goal each. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesWoman dead in Kanawha City shooting, dispatchers sayFearless Picks: WVU - PittElectric bus plant in South Charleston takes next stepFederal manufacturing incentives raise hopes for hydrogen on WV's horizonThe Food Guy: Capital Cocktail Classic returns, with a twistPrep football: Nitro riding momentum into St. Albans gamePolice dog's funeral set for ThursdayWVU football: Mountaineer defense preparing for Pitt's new personnel, revamped offenseLida Shepherd: What is known is that it's a 'No' on Amendment 2 (Opinion)Green Bank Telescope on track for $5.3 million repair job