BECKLEY — After what Charleston Catholic’s been through this season, a little drama in a penalty-kick shootout at the state tournament? No sweat.
Zion Suddeth’s PK goal was the deciding factor Friday evening as the Irish earned a 2-1 victory against Point Pleasant in the boys Class AA-A semifinals after a 1-all draw through regulation and two overtime periods.
The win sends Catholic (10-1) into the title game at 1 p.m. Saturday against Fairmont Senior, which dropped Herbert Hoover 8-1 in the other semifinal.
Irish coach Niall Paul agreed that the COVID-19 reduced regular season that affected Kanawha County probably more than any other county in the state helped set his team’s mental toughness.
“I think that’s exactly right,’’ Paul said. “That’s been the mantra this season. I tell the boys it’s usually about the 10th game of the season when you know who you are and then you start playing the next 10 games after you figure it out. We didn’t have that luxury this year and we tried to take advantage of mental toughness.
“The speech before the game wasn’t rah-rah. It was about, ‘You’ve been through it all. A season cut short, two weeks we couldn’t practice, two weeks we couldn’t use a ball. You’re ready for anything,’ and that was the pregame.’’
The teams were tied 1-1 through the first half, second half and two 10-minute OT periods before the PK shootout, in which each team alternated five shooters against the keeper one-on-one. When Suddeth stepped up as Catholic’s fifth man, it had a 3-2 lead and his goal locked it up.
In the first half, Point led 1-0 on a goal by Brandon Watkins-Lovejoy and the Irish tied it on a score by Aidan Paul. Point (14-5-4) was a man down much of the second half after two yellow cards ejected a player.
“It’s a lot of pressure on those kids,’’ Black Knights coach Chip Wood said of the drawn-out drama. “When we went up, we knew we had a long way to go, but we felt like our strengths matched up well with their weaknesses, so we were really trying to take advantage of that.
“Up 1-0 was part of the plan, get one early and keep pressure on them. We were able to keep pressure on them in the first half, but in the second half at 10 men, they just kept pushing us back, and put all the pressure in our face constantly.’’
Fairmont Senior 8, Herbert Hoover 1: An early barrage of Fairmont Senior goals buried any upset hopes for Hoover (5-2-2), making its first state tournament appearance against the defending state champion Polar Bears (18-3).
Fairmont Senior vaulted into a quick 3-0 lead, getting goals from Jonas Branch, Ashton Cecil and Nathaniel Flower just 3 minutes, 19 seconds apart. Cecil finished with a hat trick.
Polar Bears coach Darrin Paul said the swift start was part of the game plan.
“It was crucial,’’ Paul said. “Talking all week, we knew it was their first time down here and we really wanted to jump on them early and dictate the way we like to play. We emphasize constantly that two minutes after the first goal to keep the pressure on them and not let them come back on us. I think we did that tonight. We took the wind out of their sails early and settled into possession the rest of the game.’’
Huskies coach Don Mercer said the early surge was “a fluke thing … that’s hard to stop once it keeps going.’’
“We weren’t expecting that,’’ he said. “We couldn’t tell if it was just jitters of being here the first time. Them jumping on us that fast deflated some people. We didn’t give up but … it’s tough to come back when you give up goals to the defending state champ.’’
With about 9:50 left, Hoover averted a shutout when Dustin Stuart got a goal. Mercer was glad his team could make it this far.
“It’s a big thing for the Elkview area,’’ he said. “For us to get this far with five seniors and the four who have been here the whole four years, for them to stick it out and get there, they really did try their best to improve Hoover soccer.’’