BECKLEY — The George Washington boys soccer team will play for history Saturday.
Thanks to a 1-0 win over Jefferson in the Class AAA semifinals Friday at the state tournament, the Patriots will face University — a 2-1 semifinal winner over Cabell Midland — at 10 a.m. Saturday at Paul Cline Stadium, looking for their third straight state championship and seventh title overall. A seventh title would be the most of any boys program in West Virginia history.
Getting by Jefferson was no easy task for the Patriots.
“Anytime that we go onto the field, we know the team wants to beat us probably more than they want anything else,” George Washington coach Erik Engle said. “We respect every team we play and we play as hard as we can the whole game and that is what we did today.”
Jefferson coach Tanner Robinson felt his team was up to the task of taking down the Patriots’ machine.
“GW is a heckuva team. We know that they have been great for a few years, but we knew [winning] was an achievable task. I have 10 seniors and nine that are starting, so that helped to calm the nerves and be ready for this type of moment.”
The Patriots were the aggressors in the first half. After missing on two corner-kick opportunities in the first 10 minutes, a blast from Alec Ellis nearly found its mark, only to be pushed over the crossbar by Jefferson keeper Nate Whitmoyer.
Ellis was also stymied by Whitmoyer’s diving save in the 22nd minute, as was Maxwell Tretheway in the 33rd minute.
GW freshman midfielder Michael Luechauer was finally able to beat Whitmoyer midway through the opening half for the 1-0 lead.
The near misses did not come back to haunt the Patriots, but it made the second half a much tougher battle.
“I watched the film on Jefferson and I knew they were a good team. Getting that first goal meant a lot,” Engle said. “We had our opportunities the rest of the first half, but we just didn’t convert on anything. Jefferson came out very hard in the second half and we had to fight to hang on.”
Jefferson was a different team in the second half, keeping GW on the defensive.
“We wanted to put them on their back for a little bit and come out with some intensity,” Robinson said. “We pushed some of our guys a little more up the field to put them under pressure, especially our outside backs to pressure their wingers. Everything we talked about at halftime we did to perfection.”
The upset-minded Cougars could not get a shot past goalkeeper Grant Fenwick.
“In the second half we looked great. I thought we made a statement in the second half,” Robinson said. “We had one or two chances that should have gone in the back of the net and that would have completely changed the game. Against a team like [GW], you can’t squander too many opportunities and unfortunately we just didn’t finish them.”
University 2, Midland 1
The Hawks advanced to the championship match with a hard-fought 2-1 decision over the Knights.
Cabell Midland scored first with four minutes to play in the first half on a penalty kick by junior Ryan Holmes.
University scored the equalizer in the 38th minute when Isaac Lewis scored a header off Evan Acciavetti’s corner kick.
After numerous tough saves by Midland keeper Gavin Hesson, University senior forward Riley Nett finally hit a winner to give his team a 2-1 lead with just over 20 minutes to play.
Play on
Berkeley Circuit Judge Steven Redding on Thursday granted a temporary restraining order to stop the AAA tournament, finding the state discriminated against high school soccer players in Berkeley County by not allowing them to participate in the postseason tournament.
Boards of Education in Cabell, Kanawha, Monongalia and Wood counties filed challenges to the Berkeley decision Thursday afternoon, asking the Court to intervene and make an expedited ruling. The Court delivered Friday morning, vacating the lower court’s decision and clearing the way for competition to begin as scheduled in the AAA tournament.