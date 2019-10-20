Last year, the Kanawha Valley sent eight teams to the state tournament in soccer with Winfield, Hurricane, Charleston Catholic and George Washington each qualifying boys and girls squads.
As sectional play began on Saturday (on Monday for all Kanawha Valley teams), seven of those teams are top seeds again. The Hurricane boys will play as the No. 2 seed in Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 despite a sparkling 15-1-4 record.
But every year in prep soccer, at least one state-title contender seems to get picked off in the sectional round somewhere. While those eight will look to avoid that fate this week, several other quality programs in the Valley are hoping to pull such an upset.
The success of those four schools and eight programs — a combined 122-16-15 after regular-season play — has overshadowed some nice seasons elsewhere in the Kanawha Valley.
In Class AAA Region 3 Section 1, the second-seeded South Charleston boys will take on No. 3 Capital in a semifinal on Tuesday after No. 1 GW and No. 4 St. Albans do battle at 5:30 p.m. All games in the section on both the boys and girls side will be held at Schoenbaum Stadium.
The Black Eagles (9-5-3) enter having clinched the program’s first winning season since 2012, which is also the last time SC finished with double-digit wins. A first-round defeat of Capital would match that as well.
The Cougars (6-12-2) are no easy task with a young, talented roster and a tie of Hurricane already under their belts. But SC, which has lost just three games by more than one goal this season (2-0 to Hurricane, 3-0 to GW and 4-1 to Huntington) isn’t ready to end what has been a good season quite yet.
“We went through a rough patch in the middle of the season, we played really good soccer at the beginning but had a few injuries,” second-year coach Dusty Herscher said. “Now we have everybody healthy. The main thing is just keep playing hard and match the other team’s intensity.”
It’s been a slow and steady rise for the program and the future looks bright, with a freshman and four sophomores in the starting lineup and three other sophomores that have started at some point this season. The team started 6-1-2 before going 0-3-2 over the next five games. Now healthy, South Charleston will enter sectional play having won three in a row.
“Now that we’re fully healthy, we’ve been playing really good soccer,” Herscher said. “Hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
On the girls side of Class AAA Region 3 Section 1, the top-seeded Patriots (12-5-2) will play St. Albans at 5:30 p.m. on Monday with No. 2 South Charleston (12-6) taking on No. 3 Capital (3-12-3) afterward. The girls championship game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday with the boys title match following.
Elsewhere in Class AAA
Region 3 Section 2: Riverside is the fourth seed on both the girls and boys sides with first-round games scheduled for Tuesday at host sites. The Warriors will travel to No. 1 Greenbrier East for a boys-girls doubleheader.
Region 4 Section 2: Hurricane’s two teams will host the sectional championship games on Thursday, but must get through opening matchups on the road first.
The Redskins boys team may have the toughest opening draw of any team in the Kanawha Valley as it tangles with Huntington at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Cabell Midland. The top-seeded Knights will play fourth-seeded Spring Valley after with the winners meeting at Hurricane after the conclusion of the girls title tilt on Thursday.
The opening round on the girls side will be held at Spring Valley on Tuesday with No. 2 Cabell Midland playing No. 3 Huntington at 6 p.m. and the top-seeded Redskins (16-2-1) taking on No. 4 Spring Valley afterward. Winners will meet at Hurricane at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Class AA-A
While South Charleston has had to deal with George Washington in sectional play, Herbert Hoover has had the same problem — and luck — with trying to overcome Charleston Catholic.
Both boys teams will begin their pursuit of a Region 3 Section 1 title on Monday with No. 1 Catholic taking on No. 8 Roane County at 6 p.m. and No. 2 Hoover playing No. 7 Independence after at Shawnee Sports Complex.
The Huskies have largely had success under fourth-year coach Don Mercer and this senior class has gone 54-23-12 up to this point.
But that success hasn’t translated to any against the Irish on either the boys or the girls side. For a seasoned group of Hoover upperclassmen, it’s now or never.
“The team really wants to do it this year,” Mercer said. “This is the most jelled group that we’ve had for every spot. Sometimes in the past we’ve had places where maybe we were a little weaker, but this group has been coming together pretty good.”
The Huskies (12-5-3) certainly seem to be peaking at the right time, having gone 6-0-2 over its last eight games including a 4-4 tie against Class AAA contender Greenbrier East on Saturday.
The Irish (15-1-3) are currently ranked No. 1 in the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association poll, which ranks teams across both classes together, and rolled past Hoover in the regular season 5-1.
“Our defense is very good but they’re taller and more athletic than we are and they never seem to miss on corners,” Mercer said. “We’ve practiced more on that as the year has gone on.”
The sections’ other two quarterfinals will also be held on Monday with No. 5 Braxton County visiting No. 4 Nicholas County and No. 6 Midland Trail making the trek to No. 3 Pocahontas County. Semifinals will be held at Shawnee at 6 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday with the title game slated for approximately 2:30 on Saturday, also at Shawnee.
The Irish girls (17-1) just finished their winningest regular season under coach Amy Mullen and are the top seed as well earning a first-round bye along with No. 2 Pocahontas County. No. 5 Braxton will go to No. 4 Nicholas and No. 6 Midland Trail will play No. 3 Hoover (13-5-2) at Shawnee with both games scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The Irish will await the Braxton-Nicholas winner with Pocahontas getting the other winner in semifinals at Shawnee on Thursday, scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m.
The girls championship game will be played after the conclusion of the boys game on Saturday.
Elsewhere in Class AA-A
Region 4 Section 1: The second-seeded Sissonville boys (13-5-2) are also coming off a great regular season, matching the program’s best win total during the last decade. The Indians haven’t won a sectional title in this century, but to do so, will likely need to avenge a 4-3 loss to Point Pleasant, which helped give the Big Blacks the top seed.
The road to Point will begin for Sissonville on Monday in one of three games scheduled in the section as the Indians host St. Marys. No. 5 Nitro (1-14-3) will visit No. 4 Ravenswood, No. 6 Parkersburg Catholic goes to No. 3 Williamstown and Point gets a first round bye.
Those games are slated to be held at host sites with semifinals scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday scheduled to be held at Point Pleasant as is the championship game, tabbed for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The girls side begins with one game on Monday at Shawnee with No. 5 Ravenswood playing No. 4 Nitro (7-8-4) at 7 p.m. The winner of that game slots in to play No. 1 Williamstown at 5:30 p.m. with No. 3 Sissonville (9-7-2) taking on No. 2 Point at 7:30 all at Sissonville on Tuesday. Thursday’s title tilt is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Sissonville.
Region 4 Section 2: Yet another season worth noting is that of the Poca girls, who have recorded the program’s first winning season since 2011. The Dots (11-5-4) are the three-seed in a sectional tournament slated to kick off with four quarterfinals on Monday.
No. 8 Sherman will visit No. 1 Winfield (14-3-1), No. 7 Chapmanville travels to No. 2 Lincoln County, No. 6 Logan comes calling on the Dots and No. 5 Scott will journey to No. 4 St. Joseph.
All games in the section are slated to be held at the higher seeds with semifinals scheduled for Wednesday and finals for Saturday. The girls final is set for 2 p.m.
The top-seeded Generals (15-1-4) also begin play on Monday on the boys side as they host the Tug Valley. The Panthers defeated Man 3-2 in a play-in game on Saturday.
No. 7 Chapmanville will play at No. 2 Scott, No. 6 Logan visits No. 3 St. Joseph and No. 5 Poca travels to No. 4 Lincoln County as well on Monday.
Semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, also at host sites. Should the same school host both a boys and girls game on Wednesday, the boys will play at 6 p.m. with the girls playing after.
The boys title game will be played at noon on Saturday.