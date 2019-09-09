Catholic Boys 2
Charleston Catholic's Wil Swan (10) is tied for second in the Kanawha Valley with nine goals and in assists with eight.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON | Gazette-Mail

Kanawha Valley soccer leaders

Records

TeamRecord
Hurricane6-0
George Washington5-0
Charleston Catholic4-0
Winfield4-0
South Charleston4-1-1
Sissonville3-2-1
Capital3-4-1
Herbert Hoover1-2-1
Nitro0-2-1

Goals

Player, schoolGoals
Jaxson Haynes, Siss.12
Henry Moore, Capital9
Wil Swan, Catholic9
David Kershner, Catholic7
Drake Lester, Hurricane7
Wyatt Ervin, Siss.7
Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield7
Emerson Beall, SC6
Max Tretheway, GW5
Avery Lee, SC5
Nick Inhat, Capital4
EJ Davis, GW3
Solomon Clark, GW3
Nate Kirk, Hurricane3
Michael Simpson, Siss.3
Rucker Smith, Winfield3
Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield3
Jackson Zulauf, Winfield3
Bradley Duncan, Winfield3

Assists

Player, schoolAssists
Wyatt Ervin, Siss.12
Wil Swan, Catholic8
Jaxson Haynes, Siss.8
Emerson Beall, SC7
Isaiah Gillespie, Hurr.5
Zion Suddeth, Catholic4
Robby Nunley, GW4
EJ Davis, GW3
Nick Eskins, Hurr.3
Corey Shorte, SC3
Rucker Smith, Winfield3
Caleb Hawks, Winfield3

Shutouts

Player, schoolShutouts
Kevin Tiffey, GW3
Nick Eskins, Hurr.3
Nathan Lanham, Winfield3
Anthony Moles, SC2
Trevor Faber, Siss.2
Jayden Mitchell, Capital1
Brady Persinger, Hoover1

Note: No stats were provided from Riverside or St. Albans.

Reach Ryan Pritt at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com or follow him @RPritt on Twitter.