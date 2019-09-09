Kanawha Valley soccer leaders
Records
|Team
|Record
|Hurricane
|6-0
|George Washington
|5-0
|Charleston Catholic
|4-0
|Winfield
|4-0
|South Charleston
|4-1-1
|Sissonville
|3-2-1
|Capital
|3-4-1
|Herbert Hoover
|1-2-1
|Nitro
|0-2-1
Goals
|Player, school
|Goals
|Jaxson Haynes, Siss.
|12
|Henry Moore, Capital
|9
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|9
|David Kershner, Catholic
|7
|Drake Lester, Hurricane
|7
|Wyatt Ervin, Siss.
|7
|Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield
|7
|Emerson Beall, SC
|6
|Max Tretheway, GW
|5
|Avery Lee, SC
|5
|Nick Inhat, Capital
|4
|EJ Davis, GW
|3
|Solomon Clark, GW
|3
|Nate Kirk, Hurricane
|3
|Michael Simpson, Siss.
|3
|Rucker Smith, Winfield
|3
|Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield
|3
|Jackson Zulauf, Winfield
|3
|Bradley Duncan, Winfield
|3
Assists
|Player, school
|Assists
|Wyatt Ervin, Siss.
|12
|Wil Swan, Catholic
|8
|Jaxson Haynes, Siss.
|8
|Emerson Beall, SC
|7
|Isaiah Gillespie, Hurr.
|5
|Zion Suddeth, Catholic
|4
|Robby Nunley, GW
|4
|EJ Davis, GW
|3
|Nick Eskins, Hurr.
|3
|Corey Shorte, SC
|3
|Rucker Smith, Winfield
|3
|Caleb Hawks, Winfield
|3
Shutouts
|Player, school
|Shutouts
|Kevin Tiffey, GW
|3
|Nick Eskins, Hurr.
|3
|Nathan Lanham, Winfield
|3
|Anthony Moles, SC
|2
|Trevor Faber, Siss.
|2
|Jayden Mitchell, Capital
|1
|Brady Persinger, Hoover
|1
Note: No stats were provided from Riverside or St. Albans.