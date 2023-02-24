Prep soccer: Capital keeper Brayden Scott signs to play at Wheeling University Staff reports Feb 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Capital boys soccer player Brayden Scott signed his national letter of intent to play at Wheeling University in a signing ceremony at Capital High on Friday.Scott, who played goalkeeper for the Cougars, accumulated 350 saves over the past two seasons and was West Virginia Soccer Association Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021 and 2022. Scott currently plays in USL League 2 -- a semi-professional soccer league -- as a member of West Virginia United.Scott was also a kicker on the football team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Trending Now Articles Articles"We intend to fight this with everything we have": Worker advocates blast 'deliberate intent' billFamily affair: Three more sons following their fathers’ footsteps to WVUGazette-Mail editorial: Manchin calls out MTG's bsReligious freedoms bill subject of public hearing Friday in WV HouseDear Abby: Stepmother feels slighted by teen's birthday episodeBill requiring ratepayers to pick up full cost of plants ordered to shut down by other regulators moves toward governor's deskHouse passes bills limiting treatment beds, extending Tax Increment FinancingFull WV House to consider bill that would require state to find way to dispose of firefighting foams linked to PFAS pollutionWoman pleads guilty to killing woman found in wellBoys basketball: Poca pulls away from Wayne