Capital boys soccer player Brayden Scott signed his national letter of intent to play at Wheeling University in a signing ceremony at Capital High on Friday.

Scott, who played goalkeeper for the Cougars, accumulated 350 saves over the past two seasons and was West Virginia Soccer Association Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021 and 2022. 