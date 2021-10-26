Charleston Catholic’s boys soccer team shined on defense and dominated on offense in the Class AA-A Region 3 title game to earn a state tournament berth.
The Irish allowed just two shots on goal in their 5-0 victory over PikeView at Schoenbaum Stadium on Tuesday.
“It was a good win,” Catholic coach Joe Johns said. “We came out strong, got on the front foot and the rest was the rest. We came out knowing what we needed to do and we’re excited to be in the state semis.”
Catholic (16-3-2) advances to the state tournament semifinals in Beckley and will face Fairmont Senior on Nov. 2.
Sophomore midfielder Michael Lao led the Irish with two goals. Senior midfielder Billy Ford had a goal and two assists, sophomore midfielder Sam Delgra scored a goal and junior midfielder Sully Groom scored a goal and had two assists. Junior midfielder Alex Anton also had an assist.
Catholic outshot PikeView 23-2 on Tuesday. The Irish have outshot opponents 33-2 and outscored opponents 10-0 in their last two games.
“We’ve done well possessing the ball,” Johns said. “Winning the ball back when we do lose it to limit their opportunities has been a big focus as well.”
The Irish wasted no time scoring. At 39:39 of the first half, Groom passed a ball across the center of the field from the corner and found Lao, who scored just 20 seconds into the game.
About three minutes later at 36:36, Ford’s pass hit Delgra and Delgra hit the back of the net to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Irish.
Ten minutes later at 25:22, Ford scored a goal of his own, assisted by Groom’s strong pass up the middle through multiple PikeView defenders.
Catholic had a 3-0 lead at halftime.
The Irish didn’t get off to as quick a start in the second half, as it took about 10 minutes for Groom to score at 30:27. He was assisted by Anton and Catholic had a 4-0 lead.
Lao scored the game’s final goal at 24:56 as he took Ford’s pass from the corner and sent it into the back left corner of the net. Catholic’s defense held serve for the final 25 minutes and the game went final at 5-0.
“I’m really excited.” Johns said. “I’m really excited about what we’ve done going forward through the sectionals and regionals. We haven’t conceded a goal yet. That’s been a big goal for us. We know how potent we can be going forward.”