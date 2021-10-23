Charleston Catholic’s Michael Lao (3) gets congratulated by Billy Ford (left) and Sully Groom (11) after scoring a goal in the first half of Saturday’s Region 3 Section 2 title game at Schoenbaum Stadium.
Charleston Catholic’s boys soccer team had no trouble dispatching Nicholas County on Saturday afternoon.
The Irish didn’t allow the Grizzlies to get a shot on goal and tallied 10 shots on goal of their own in their 5-0 Class AA-A Region 3 Section 2 title-game victory at Schoenbaum Stadium.
“It feels good getting the first trophy of what we hope is three,” Capital coach Joe Johns said. “It’s another step in the right direction. We just try to keep getting better each day.
“Defensively we were pretty solid. We limited our mistakes which has kind of been our downfall this year on some occasions but we’re getting better.”
Catholic moves on to face PikeView in the Region 3 championship game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Schoenbaum Stadium. The winner there advances to the state tournament.
Junior midfielder Sully Groom scored three goals and sophomore midfielder Michael Lao tallied two for Catholic. Junior forward Kelan Swan had two assists for the Irish.
Catholic got off to a quick start offensively, scoring its first goal at 38:09 when Lao fielded an inbound pass and found Groom, who scored from about 5 yards in front of the net.
About 13 minutes later, at 25:03, Lao scored a goal of his own aided by Swan’s pass across the field to make the score 2-0 Irish. Catholic took its 2-0 lead into halftime.
Nicholas County didn’t roll over in the second half, playing competitive defense. Johns gave the Grizzlies’ effort credit.
“They came out ready to go today,” he said. “They gave us a tough tests. They were organized. They have a couple of really good players. As a team they played well together. Credit to them and their coaching staff.”
However, at 24:56 in the second half, the Irish once again found the back of the net as Groom sent a strike from 20 yards out past the keeper for a score to give the Irish a 3-0 lead.
Charleston Catholic added its fourth goal at 4:22 when Swan’s pass found Lao again and Lao sent a bullet into the upper-right hand corner of the net.
“Those two have been key pieces for us all year in their ability to combine and figure things out and work together,” Johns said.
With two minutes remaining in the game, Groom completed the hat trick with his third goal of the game, giving the Irish a 5-0 lead that went final.