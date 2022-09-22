Charleston Catholic's boys soccer team continued to roll through the regular season on Thursday evening at Coonskin Park.
Catholic tallied 30 shots against Winfield as the Irish defeated the Generals 4-0 at Schoenbaum Stadium to remain undefeated this year.
The Irish (12-0-1) were led by Kelan Swan, who had three goals and an assist.
Despite allowing four goals, Winfield (6-3-2) goalkeeper Everett Miller posted a school-record 17 saves.
"I thought we played well," Catholic coach Joe Johns said. "You can always nitpick certain things but overall the performance was well. The effort, the energy levels were where we want them. Keeping those and sustaining those throughout a long season is the challenging part but we stayed switched on.
"[Winfield] played well. They made it difficult for us. They stayed pretty disciplined defensively which is always difficult to do when you're defending for long periods of time. That comes to us and we have to be a little but more creative and decisive."
Winfield coach Jay Rader was happy with his team's performance.
"Catholic is probably the best team in the state by far," Rader said. "They looked phenomenal. They passed well, they were physical. They move the ball. My boys came out and did our game plan which is defend and take advantage of the opportunities they had when they popped up. Everett Miller had a fantastic day in the goal. So many saves I can't even count."
Catholic got off to a quick start on offense. Just two minutes in, Sam Delgra sent a pass down the side of the field and it was received by Swan, who sent a screaming shot just out of Miller's reach for the first goal of the game. Delgra earned the assist on the play.
Five minutes later, Swan scored his second goal assisted by Sully Groom's pass across the middle that Swan guided into the net. The Irish had a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into regulation.
Catholic tallied 13 more shots in the first half but Miller and the Winfield defense held serve for the remainder of the half and Catholic took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Early in the second half, Groom was fouled in the box to set up a penalty kick. Groom's penalty shot was sent to Miller's right and Miller dove the correct way to save the shot. The deflection went right back to Catholic and the Irish tried to send it back in but Miller recorded another save and Winfield got out of the jam.
Groom had the last laugh, though. Three minutes later, Groom scored Catholic's third goal, assisted by Swan. The Irish had a 3-0 lead with 30 minutes left in the match.
With 15 minutes left in the game, the Swan-Groom combination worked for the Irish again as Groom assisted Swan for a score to complete Swan's hat trick and give the Irish a 4-0 lead which went final.
"They play very well together," Johns said of Groom and Swan. "They click. They tend to find each other regardless of what it is. They're creative and it helps the rest of us be creative."
Catholic will travel to Morgantown for its next match at 1 p.m. Saturday. Winfield's will host Robert C. Byrd at noon Saturday.