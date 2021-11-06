BECKLEY — Charleston Catholic’s boys soccer team secured a championship in dramatic fashion on Saturday.
Sully Groom scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the No. 2-seeded Irish a 4-3 win over No. 1 seed Point Pleasant in the Class AA-A boys championship game at Carter Stadium.
“It can’t end any better than this,” Catholic coach Joe Johns said. “Hats off to Point Pleasant. They didn’t pack it in, they didn’t give up. They gave us a battle the whole way through.”
The state championship was Charleston Catholic’s sixth overall and first since 2014.
Groom scored two goals and had an assist on the day while Billy Ford and Sam Delgra each had one goal for Catholic.
For Point, Ian Wood scored two goals and Nick Cichon-Ledderhose scored one. The Irish outshot the Black Knights 10-2.
Charleston Catholic got on the board first when Groom sent a shot to the back of the net with about a minute left in the first half. Catholic took the 1-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, things got more interesting offensively. About six minutes into the half, Catholic extended its lead as Ford took a slick pass from Groom and sent it past Point’s keeper to give the Irish a 2-0 lead.
Things were looking good from there for Catholic as a Point Pleasant player drew his second yellow card, resulting in automatic ejection and giving the Irish a one-player advantage.
That didn’t seem to faze the Black Knights, though, as Ian Wood sent a strong shot past Catholic Keeper John Patnoe with 16:19 remaining in the game.
About five minutes later, Delgra scored a goal off a direct free kick to extend Catholic’s lead to 3-1 with 11 minutes left in the match.
With six minutes left in regulation, Wood scored his second goal of the game off a deflected free kick and the Black Knights were within one goal of tying the game.
A Charleston Catholic player then got his second yellow card of the game and each team was playing with 10 players.
With a 1:30 left in regulation, Patnoe violated the six-second rule — where a keeper cannot keep the ball for more than six seconds — and Point was awarded a free kick, which Cichon-Ledderhose smoked into the back of the net to tie the game at 3.
Regulation ended and the game went into sudden-death overtime featuring two 10-minute periods.
The first overtime period went scoreless, but early in the second overtime, Groom scored the golden goal to give the Irish a state title.
“I would say it was [the biggest goal of my career],” Groom said. “I don’t even remember [what happened]. I didn’t know what to do after it went in. I just kind of ran. I feel pretty good. We just kept believing. We didn’t give up.”
“There’s not a lot that we can say about Sully that all of our teammates [don’t] know,” Johns said. “He’s an exceptional player, has great work ethic, team-first mentality.”
Catholic, which defeated Fairmont Senior 2-1 in Friday’s semifinals, finished with an 18-3-2 record, while Point Pleasant finishes at 22-2-2.