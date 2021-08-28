The weather wasn’t the only thing that was hot at Schoenbaum Soccer Stadium.
Charleston Catholic’s boys soccer team scorched Philip Barbour 5-2 in the 91-degree heat on Saturday.
The win moves the Irish to 2-0-1 and first-year coach Joe Johns was happy with what he saw from his team.
“I thought we played well,” Johns said. “Obviously, it’s early in the season. There’s lots of things to learn. We’ll continue to grow. We’re starting to find the back of the net more. That’s good. We just need to clean things up defensively closing out games.”
Sophomore Michael Lao led the Irish in scoring with two goals. Juniors Kelan Swan and Sully Groom each scored one goal and freshman Nick Giatras scored a goal. Senior Billy Ford got two assists while junior Alex Anton recorded one.
For Philip Barbour, senior Grant Dadisman led his team offensively with two goals.
Catholic dominated the Colts offensively as the Irish possessed the ball for about 60 minutes and outshot PB 21-2. The Colts’ only two shots on goal were their two goals as Catholic kept them out of its territory for most of the game.
The Irish got off to a slow start. Though they threatened with a couple of breakaways, Philip Barbour’s defense held its own and goalkeeper Cody Cooper made some diving stops that kept the Irish off the scoreboard early. Cooper recorded seven saves in goal — three of those came in the first half to keep Catholic scoreless.
“We’ve come out slow the past couple of games,” Johns said. “I think we’re still growing together [and] figuring out each other. We’re not that young but we’ve got a lot of newer players — guys coming into roles maybe they weren’t in last year.”
The scoring was inevitable, though, and at 14:35, Swan broke away from two defenders and sent a shot into the upper-right corner of the net to make the game 1-0. He was assisted by Ford. The game went to halftime with the Irish leading 1-0.
In the second half, Charleston Catholic began to pour it on. About 13 minutes into the second half, Anton’s pass from the corner went across the middle of the field. The pass found Lao, who volleyed a rocket past Cooper and into the net to make the score 2-0.
“It was a brilliant finish,” Johns said. “Alex Anton served up a great ball and Michael made a great run into the box to find himself open and just buried it.”
Groom added to Catholic’s goal tally about eight minutes later as he weaved through multiple Philip Barbour defenders to score and give his team a 3-0 lead. A minute later, at 18:18, Giatras fielded a pass from Ford and sent it to the back of the net, making the score 4-0 Irish.
The Colts did not go down quietly, though, as Dadisman drew a foul in the box, which earned him a penalty kick with nine minutes left in the game. He converted it into a goal — which marked Philip Barbour’s first shot on goal in the game — and made the score 4-1.
Lao did not take long to respond. Less than a minute later, he weaved through defenders and scored his second goal of the game unassisted, giving his team a 5-1 advantage.
Dadisman did all he could to keep his team in the game as he scored his second goal at 5:58, but it was too late for a comeback and the score went final at 5-2.
“Our efforts were good across the board considering the elements we were playing in,” Johns said. “I love the effort. The effort is always there. That’s one thing with this group of young men.”