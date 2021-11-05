BECKLEY -- Charleston Catholic’s Eli Coleman scored the biggest goal of the season so far for the Irish boys soccer team.
The junior midfielder scored a go-ahead goal with 2:45 left in the game to give the No. 2 Irish a 2-1 victory over the No. 3 Polar Bears and send them to the AA-A final.
Catholic will play Point Pleasant Saturday for the state title. Kickoff for that game is set for 9:30 a.m. at Carter Stadium.
“That game had all the emotions,” Catholic coach Joe Johns said. “Fairmont Senior is a really good team with a couple of really good players and one really exceptional player.”
That exceptional player is senior forward Bubby Towns, who scored the only goal for the Polar Bears at 33:51 in the first half to put them up 1-0.
“There’s not a lot you can say [about him] that people don’t already know,” Johns said. “We did well containing him [but] he may have scored the goal of the tournament. That was brilliant. After that we did a better job. They defended him well, our goalkeepers did well.”
Towns’ goal was the only one of the first half but Catholic threatened as Sully Groom broke down the field multiple times. However, Fairmont Senior’s defense was strong and prevented the Irish from scoring.
The second half was a defensive battle for the most part, until the Polar Bears made a mistake with an own goal with 18:19 left in the game to tie it at 1.
“It was a bit of a scramble in the box,” Johns said. “It was off a set piece. We try to create some chaos off some set pieces. We take pride in those offensively and defensively. At the end of the day it went into the back of the net."
As the clock was winding down in the second half and it looked like the game was going into overtime, Coleman scored what proved to be the game-winner with less than three minutes and the Irish came away with the 2-1 lead.
“Brilliant,” Johns said. “Again off a set piece. You can’t say much more. The goal speaks for itself. He did a really good job staying composed. A lot of kids would have blown that over the goal.”
The Irish look ahead to Point Pleasant, which defeated Catholic by a score of 4-1 on Sept. 14.
“We’re excited [about Point Pleasant],” Johns said. “We’re a different team than when we saw them earlier in the season They’re a really good side and it’s gonna be a tough match.”
Hoover eliminated
Point Pleasant defeated Herbert Hoover 2-0 in the other AA-A boys semifinal on Friday at Carter Stadium.
After a scoreless first half, the Black Knights posted two goals in the second half to earn the victory.
Hoover coach Don Mercer said he was impressed with his team’s effort.
“It was 100% effort from everyone,” Mercer said. “We had a few attacks that if it bounces out way it could have went differently. Point is a great team and to get back to states back to back and do better this time is great.”