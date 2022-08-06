With the high school soccer regular season quickly approaching, Charleston Catholic is getting set to defend its 2021 Class AA-A boys state championship.
Catholic won that title with a first-year head coach in Irish alumni Joe Johns. As Johns enters his second year at the helm of the Irish, he likes his squad's look.
During Catholic's first-ever sports media day on Wednesday at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility, Johns explained his team's outlook for the season.
"We're looking pretty good," Johns said. "I like where we're at. We've got a lot of new faces that have come out this year but we returned a lot. I'm excited about what our success might look like but it's a long road and we got a lot of work to do. We'll see what happens."
Catholic will have myriad experience as it returns 10 of the 11 players who started in the state title game last year. Players like Sully Groom (senior midfielder), Kelan Swan (senior forward), William Ball (senior defender), John Patnoe (senior goalkeeper), Eli Coleman (senior midfielder), Sam Delgra (junior midfielder), Jack Curry (junior defender/midfielder) and Gio Cinco (junior defender/midfielder) will likely make an impact for the Irish this year.
But Johns said he has a big freshman class, as well.
"We have 10 of the 11 that started in the final are back, we return a lot, but we got a big squad this year," Johns said. "A lot of kids have come out. It's a big freshman class. I'm excited about their growth and fitting them in and seeing where pieces fit."
Billy Ford was the only senior to start in last year's final and Johns does not know who will replace him at that midfield position.
"I don't know yet," Johns said about replacing Ford. "I've got a few things in mind. We'll see how the season pans out."
The fall sports season officially started on Aug. 1 and Johns took full advantage of that, as the Irish started their training then.
"We started training on Monday [Aug. 1]," Johns said. "We've had a couple sessions. Things have been good. Good attitude, good effort, energy levels. So that's all you can ask right now. Just trying to work our way through and reach the ultimate goal of whatever success ends up looking like for us this year."
Johns knows there's a high level of expectation on his shoulders after winning a state championship in his first year as head coach.
"I think that for our program and for programs like us across the state, there's the expectation of competing in a state tournament, competing for a state championship," Johns said. "The ultimate goal at the end is to lift the trophy, to be successful.
"I know there's a lot of other really good teams and other challengers out there that will give us a good test. We'll put things together and be prepared and ready to go. Hopefully we can repeat. That would be the perfect-world scenario."
Catholic opens its season on Aug. 16 with a 6 p.m. road game against Woodrow Wilson.