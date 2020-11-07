BECKLEY — Capturing a state championship is never easy. Winning back-to-back state titles puts teams in an elite group.
The Charleston Catholic girls soccer team, under head coach Amy Mullen, has joined that elite group twice in the last seven seasons.
Led by two goals from Bella Cinco and a stifling defense, the Irish rolled to their second straight Class AA-A state title by earning a 5-0 win over Fairmont Senior Saturday at Carter Family Field.
“They did a great job,” Mullen said. “We have a lot of depth and a lot of strength between Audrey Miller, to Lindsay Carr, to Bella Cinco. It has been great. I am just thrilled to be here and to get to play. I knew these girls were good players going into this season.”
Charleston Catholic was the aggressor early and peppered the goal with seven shots, but for nearly 30 minutes the match was scoreless.
“We had some opportunities, we just couldn’t finish it,” Mullen lamented. “[Fairmont was] tough. They were beating us to the ball and winning it. I really think it’s who can win at the midfield that is the key.”
Catholic’s fortunes changed in the 30th minute and Carr was the catalyst.
Weaving through defenders, Carr found Cinco with a perfect cross for a 1-0 lead. The goal seemed to spark the Irish offense, which wasted no time in doubling its advantage.
After being denied on a great save by the Fairmont Senior keeper a minute earlier, Carr gathered a loose ball in the box and blasted it into the back of the net for a 2-0 halftime lead.
While the lead appeared safe, Mullen and her core group of seniors had been there before in 2017, only to experience heartbreak.
“We had been there before when Robert C. Byrd took it away from us in overtime,” Mullen recalled. “That is all we kept talking about, play like it is 0-0. Two goals didn’t mean anything and we didn’t want them to take it away from us.”
Any chance of a comeback for the Polar Bears was wiped out in a four-minute span early in the second half.
The barrage started when Carr found Cinco again for her second goal of the match in the 48th minute.
“Amazing balls by Lindsay Carr breaking free,” Cinco said. “I was pretty open, she battled through and I happened to finish.”
The next goal came off a penalty kick from Kaitlyn Keith. Keith’s try was denied, but on the rebound, Jill Uy blasted it past the keeper for a 4-0 lead.
Sophomore Shannon Carr closed out the scoring on a wild scrum in front of the net.
“We pretty much emptied the tank [in the semifinals Friday, a 4-1 win over Williamstown]. Williamstown played hard, we played hard and we came through that game,” Fairmont Senior coach Jeff King said. “We played at 12:30 p.m. [Friday] in the heat and we had a lot of recovery [Friday] night. We played with them for 25-plus minutes and then we started to get tired.”
The key to the match was the Irish defense, which held the Polar Bears in check while the offense was struggling to find the net. Key to that strategy was stopping Fairmont Senior’s main threat, Tricia Lemasters.
“After watching Lemasters put four goals in [in the semifinals], I thought we needed to stop her,” Mullen said. “Any chance we could, we tried to double-team her. That was our game plan.”
Saturday’s win was the fourth state championship under Mullen to go along with three runner-up finishes during her nine-year coaching tenure.
“I think day in and day out all summer what can I do to keep these girls motivated, working as a team and being excited about playing as a team so they have a good experience,” Mullen said. “All we really want is for them to enjoy being here and love being part of this team. The rest just falls into place.”