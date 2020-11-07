BECKLEY — History repeated itself at the Class AA-A boys soccer state championship game.
For Charleston Catholic, it was not the type of repeat they wanted at Carter Family Field.
The last time that the Irish played in the boys championship game was 2015, when Catholic dropped a 3-2 decision to Fairmont Senior.
On Saturday, the Polar Bears again lined up across from Charleston Catholic and handed the Irish another 3-2 loss.
“I thought it was a great soccer game,” Charleston Catholic head coach Niall Paul said. “[Fairmont Senior] is so well coached. I think we matched up well with them and think it would be an exciting game every time.
“It was a soccer season where we were told for two weeks we could not practice and two more we couldn’t play with [soccer] balls. Then they go last night for 100 minutes with [penalty kicks] and they rally through it. I am really proud of my guys.”
Although Catholic’s overtime semifinal win over Point Pleasant did not end until nearly 10 p.m. Friday night, the Irish hit the field for the 1 p.m. start Saturday and showed no signs of fatigue.
A free kick off the crossbar was gathered by Zion Suddeth for a goal before Liam McGinley cashed in a header off a corner kick to give Charleston Catholic a 2-0 lead just 13 minutes into the match. The Irish looked to be in prime position to win the championship.
However, the torrid pace for the first 20 minutes would be the undoing for Catholic as the match progressed.
“It was fun and we like to run at people, but the boys spent all their energy in that first twenty minutes because we also like to possess it,” Paul said. “We like to slow it down, stop, go slow, move it around and look for our opportunities. We got sucked in, like last night, to playing a faster pace than we liked to play. We started rushing things.”
The first comeback blow from Fairmont Senior came on goal from Bubby Towns. When Jonas Branch hit a blast from outside the box, the match was even at halftime.
“Today for the first 20 minutes I thought the game was in hand. You cannot make mistakes against those boys,” Paul said. “We have played against Jonas Branch and Bubby [Towns] forever and you can’t make mistakes. I think tired legs led to some beautiful shots by Fairmont Senior. All credit to them. Those were some awesome goals.”
Early in the second half, Branch again turned and fired a missile that found the upper-left corner of the net for a 3-2 lead with just over 30 minutes to play.
Fairmont Senior coach Darrin Paul never wavered in his belief that his team would fight back.
“It comes from the Branch twins and Bubby. They refused to quit,” the Polar Bears coach said. “We did it a couple of times last year. They are so resilient. They stay together and they believe in each other. I believe in them. It is just how committed this team is.”
Charleston Catholic also refused to give in and fought valiantly but could not convert on some key set-piece chances over the final 15 minutes.
“Set pieces, traditionally for Irish soccer, are plays we finish,” Niall Paul said. “Again I think the short season hurts a little bit with that. We couldn’t figure out the kinks. I thought we had three or four that kind of skimmed off the top or we got nothing. We thought they were in. We created our own opportunities, but we just didn’t finish and they did.”