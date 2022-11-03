Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

hurricane parkersburg1 (copy)
Hurricane’s Rashawn Sherrod (6), Jackson Ahebwa (7), Nate Kirk (10) and Brogan Ward (2) celebrate after teammate Treyson Ambrose scored the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Parkersburg on Oct. 19.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia State soccer tournament is set for Friday and Saturday at YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley and four Kanawha Valley teams qualified to play for a state title.

Charleston Catholic's boys and girls, George Washington's girls and Hurricane's boys will play in the semifinals on Friday at different times. 

Rick Farlow covers sports.