The West Virginia State soccer tournament is set for Friday and Saturday at YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley and four Kanawha Valley teams qualified to play for a state title.
Charleston Catholic's boys and girls, George Washington's girls and Hurricane's boys will play in the semifinals on Friday at different times.
Three of the four teams are defending state champions as Charleston Catholic's girls and boys won the 2021 Class AA-A tournament and George Washington's girls won the Class AAA tournament for the first time in school history.
The Class AAA games will be played at Cline Field and the Class AA-A games will be played at Carter Field.
Class AAA girls
No. 3 George Washington (18-3-2) will face No. 2 Parkersburg South (18-4) in the semifinal round 30 minutes after the conclusion of a semifinal between No. 1 Morgantown (18-1-1) and No. 4 Hedgesville (14-2-3), which starts at 5 p.m. Friday.
GW has a completely new look compared to last year's team as it lost seven starters from that team.
GW coach Ali Sadeghian said he's proud of his team for getting back to Beckley despite losing so many starters from last year's team.
"For us this is really a brand-new team compared to what we lost last year," Sadeghian said. "I'm very proud. The girls did a phenomenal job to get us back to where we like to be. At this time of year, this is really anybody's game and this tournament, anybody can win it. All you have to do is do the best you can and hopefully the effort will pay off."
Parkersburg South hasn't lost a game since Oct. 6 and Sadeghian knows his team is matched up against a dangerous squad. Parkersburg South is responsible for one of GW's three losses as South defeated GW 3-1 on Oct. 11.
"They're extremely talented and very well coached," Sadeghian said. "They have several great kids that are some of the brightest among all of us. It won't be an easy game. It's a game that we have to put an extraordinary effort to get a good result out of it."
Parkersburg South is led in scoring by sophomore midfielder Adrienne Altizer who has 18 goals and 10 assists on the season.
Ava Trethewey and Deryn Doamekpor lead GW with 16 goals each.
The Class AAA girls championship game will take place Saturday, 45 minutes after the conclusion of the AAA boys final, scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Class AAA boys
Hurricane is back in the state tournament and is looking for its first state title since 2017.
The No. 2 Redskins (17-3-2) will take on No. 3 Spring Mills (16-1) in the semifinal round 30 minutes after the conclusion of a semifinal between No. 1 Greenbrier East (18-2-1) and No. 4 Wheeling Park (16-3-4), which is scheduled for a 10 a.m. kickoff Friday.
Hurricane coach Kent Bailey is in his first year at the helm of the Redskins and he's excited for the opportunity.
"We're excited to play Spring Mills," Bailey said. "I've heard a lot of good things about [Spring Mills'] players. I know that they have two brothers who are very technical at soccer and I'm excited to see them play. I like to play the best of the best. I like to see how good our players are with the other best teams in the state. To play against the top three teams in the state just gets me excited."
The brotherly duo to which Bailey is referring is Isaiah Briggs and Zeke Briggs. Isaiah Briggs leads Spring Mills with 24 goals and five assists.
Nate Kirk leads Hurricane in scoring with 24 goals.
The teams did not meet in the regular season.
Class AA-A girls
No. 1 Charleston Catholic (19-0-2) is looking for its fourth championship in a row as the Irish are set to play another undefeated team in No. 4 Oak Glen (21-0-2). That game will be the first game of the tournament as kickoff for the semifinal match is at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Catholic coach Amy Mullen has three state titles in the last three years but she's never comfortable in Beckley because she knows anything can happen.
"It's going to be a good matchup," Mullen said. "They're undefeated, they have a couple players that we need to watch out for. It's going to be an exciting game. I don't know what's going to happen. They have the leading scorer in the state and we have to be on our toes."
Kami Ward leads the Golden Bears with 56 goals and 28 assists.
Though Catholic's seniors have plenty of experience with this being their fourth state tournament, Mullen said there is no room for complacency.
"I do not want my girls comfortable," she said. "I've been here a long time and done this and had it taken away from me so easily. We talk about it day in and day out. The state tournament is a whole different game. Anybody can win. When they get there people are firing at all cylinders."
Molly Messer is the leading scorer for the Irish with 27 goals and eight assists.
Charleston Catholic and Oak Glen did not meet in the regular season.
No. 2 Philip Barbour (17-4-1) will play No. 3 Point Pleasant (14-1-5) in the other Class AA-A girls semifinal 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Catholic-Oak Glen game.
The championship is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Class AA-A boys
Like the Irish girls, Charleston Catholic's boys (20-0-2) are also an undefeated No. 1 seed. Catholic will play in its semifinal against No. 4 Grafton (14-4-4) at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Catholic coach Joe Johns is looking for his second state championship in as many years as he's been head coach but the Irish still have two games to win.
"Obviously this time of year, any type of elimination game, you have to win to stay alive, that brings a little bit of pressure that you don't see in the regular season," Johns said. "We're a confident group, we're relaxed, we're just enjoying each day and trying to work hard and get better."
Catholic defeated Grafton 7-3 on Sept. 10 but Johns said Grafton is likely a different team than it was a couple of months ago.
"That game was two months ago so you take what stock you can get out of that but they're probably a completely different team now as compared to earlier on in the year," Johns said. "I'd like to say that we are as well so I think it'll be a good matchup."
Layne England leads Grafton in scoring with 16 goals and seven assists.
Sully Groom leads the Irish in scoring with 38 goals and 24 assists.
The other Class AA-A boys semifinal is between No. 2 Fairmont Senior (19-1-2) and No. 3 Point Pleasant (18-2-4). That game will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Catholic-Grafton game. The championship is set for Saturday, 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Class AA-A girls final.