BECKLEY -- The George Washington boys soccer team played a nearly flawless up-tempo game in winning its third straight Class AAA championship, defeating University 5-0 Saturday at Cline Field.
It was also GW's seventh boys title, surpassing Parkersburg for the most championships of any state soccer program.
The game, played under sunny skies, featured two senior-laden teams that were very aggressive early in the match. The Patriots opened their scoring when senior midfielder Bryce Coleman fed senior Tarek Jarrouj in front of the net on a corner kick only 5:05 into the first half.
“You can really only control what you do out on the field and we talked about that before we came out," said GW coach Erik Engle. "The games that we were successful this season we scored early and the goal was to do the same thing today.
“We knew we were going to have a fight today but we have a very deep team and our freshmen certainly performed also.”
This was in reference to the outstanding play of Michael Luechauer, who controlled his side of the offense with relative ease.
Although the Hawks were able to move the ball downfield early, they struggled to get it centered for closer shots.
The Patriots went up 2-0 when Max Trethewey controlled the ball unimpeded down the left sideline and eventually found Luechauer on a slicing move in the middle at the 20:20 mark of the first half, adding to the Patriots' momentum.
“We knew coming out that if we put in the intensity in the first 15 minutes the game would be ours,” said Trethewey. “Our thing was to take it wide and we could get it down the lines. Getting a three-peat feels amazing.”
George Washington (11-0) scored twice more in the first half on another Luechauer goal when the Patriots flooded the box with four different players and a penalty shot score by Trethewey.
University (10-3-1) could not keep pace with the offensive surges by the Patriots as the second half wore on.
“Credit to GW. They are a well-coached group and very disciplined," said Hawks coach Michael Smith. "They took us out of what we wanted to do fairly early.
“From the film we saw, today looks like the best game they’ve played all year. Big teams show up on big days and that’s what they did.”
The Patriots closed out the scoring with a goal by sophomore Sam Clark on a header that was perfectly placed in front of the net by junior Alec Ellis.