BECKLEY — George Washington’s boys soccer team looked to be on its way to victory over Washington late in the second half of Friday’s Class AAA semifinal at Cline Stadium.
That was, until No. 4 Washington tied the game on a penalty kick with eight minutes remaining in the game and went on to defeat No. 1 GW 2-1 in double overtime to advance to the Class AAA final.
“That’s probably one of the best teams I’ve ever played,” Washington coach Marc Wenner said of GW. “They’re cool on the ball, they’re incredibly technical. They move so fast so we knew we had to sit back and it ended up we were very defensive for most of the game.”
Washington will take on No. 2 Morgantown — which won its semifinal over Cabell Midland 2-1 in overtime — 30 minutes after the conclusion of the girls Class AAA title game, scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.
Senior forward Nick Ihnat scored GW’s only goal, with junior Jack Williams getting the assist.
For Washington, senior Will Morgan scored on a penalty kick and senior Jack Walker scored the game-winner.
Washington goalkeeper Ryan Johnson was perhaps the player of the game as he tallied eight saves to hold GW to one goal.
“He came up huge,” Wenner said. “He got us through this a couple of different times just coming up so clutch. This is the case of a kid who worked his tail off throughout high school just to get better.”
Rylan Morehead, who leads the Patriots in assists, left with an injury in the first half and did not return.
GW struck first with 13:02 remaining in the first half as Ihnat played Williams’ pass down the middle of the field past the keeper and into the right side of the net.
That was the only goal of the first half and GW had a 1-0 lead heading into the second.
Johnson had a busy second half as he saved a flurry of GW shots to keep the game on reach.
Neither team scored for the first 30 minutes of the second half but with eight minutes remaining, Washington drew a foul shot which Morgan buried in the top-right corner of the net to tie the game.
Regulation ended with the score tied at one and the game went into sudden death overtime.
The first 10-minute period was scoreless despite the fact that GW controlled the ball for most of it.
The game went to a second overtime period and about halfway through the period, Walker’s strike got by GW’s keeper unassisted for the golden goal.
“That kid was a candidate for player of the year and he got it done,” Wenner said. “We were just playing for PKs at that point.”