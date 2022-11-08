George Washington High School soccer players swept the Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors after the conference released its All-MSAC team. Sam Clark was named boys Player of the Year and Ava Trethewey was names girls Player of the Year.
Hurricane's Shelly Young was named girls Coach of the Year and GW's Erik Engle was named boys Coach of the Year.
Girls first team
Four of the six All-MSAC midfielders are from Kanawha Valley schools as Hurricane's Avery Hale and Maggie Oduor, Riverside's Sophie Bare and South Charleston's Allie Rosen made the first team.
All but one forward is a Kanawha Valley player on the team as South Charleston's Renae Gonzalez, Hurricane's Lauren Dye, Riverside's Alena Armstrong and GW's Deryn Doamekpor earned first-team honors.
GW's Jenna Barnette and Katherine Akers and Hurricane's Madison Francis were the Kanawha Valley defenders who made the first team.
Belle Melton of St. Albans was named the first-team goalkeeper.
Boys first team
Hurricane's Jackson Ahebwa, St. Albans' Mason Ekstrom and Capital's Jack Bailey earned first-team midfielder honors.
At forward, Hurricane's Nate Kirk, Capital's Chase Hudson and St. Albans' Benjamin Blackwell earned first-team honors.
Hurricane's Connor Bush and GW's Aiden Holbert and Colin Hamrick were named first-team defenders, and Capital's Brayden Scott was named the first-team goalkeeper.