George Washington High School soccer players swept the Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors after the conference released its All-MSAC team. Sam Clark was named boys Player of the Year and Ava Trethewey was names girls Player of the Year. 

Hurricane's Shelly Young was named girls Coach of the Year and GW's Erik Engle was named boys Coach of the Year.