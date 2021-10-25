The Class AA-A regional soccer title games are set to take place throughout West Virginia on Tuesday and Herbert Hoover, Charleston Catholic and Winfield are well-represented.
Both Hoover’s and Catholic’s boys and girls teams have reached the regional title game, while Winfield’s girls team also won its sectional title.
Herbert Hoover boys
The Huskies (17-3-3) defeated Elkins 5-3 in penalty kicks in their Region 2 Section 2 final last week and will take on Grafton (12-6-2) on at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Philippi in the Region 2 championship.
“We scouted [Grafton] out here over the week,” Hoover coach Don Mercer said. “They’re fast and small, they pass the ball around and try to attack whenever they can. They like holding the ball and passing around. We have a similar schedule as they do so it looks like it’s going to be an even match.”
Hoover is led offensively by senior midfielder Bryson Beaver, who has 46 goals this season, good for second most in the state behind Poca’s Jacob Farley (47).
Junior forward Levi Paxton is leading the state in assists with 29 and sophomore goalkeeper Gabe Deel has five shutouts and 172 saves, good for seventh most in West Virginia.
Herbert Hoover girls
The Huskies also defeated Elkins in dramatic fashion in their Region 2 Section 2 final with a 3-2 double-overtime victory last week.
The Huskies (9-10-1) will take the field approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the boys game to play their Region 2 matchup against Philip Barbour (14-3-1).
“We feel good,” Hoover girls coach Hunter Birckhead said. “Obviously neither team has seen one another so that’ll be interesting. That’s always a good time. But I think they’re ready. We’re excited. We couldn’t be more excited to be in this position.”
Hoover’s girls are led by senior Kaylee Chandler, who has 16 goals, and junior Emma Kee, who leads the team with 12 assists.
Though some regional games are played at neutral sites, Hoover’s girls are playing Philip Barbour at Philip Barbour. Birckhead said that isn’t going to affect his team.
“It’s all right,” he said. “I’m not worried about the traveling. It’s actually pretty neat to get to go out and see all these really cool schools that you don’t normally get to see. I don’t think it will impact us whatsoever.
“I couldn’t be any luckier to have a chance to coach these girls. I honestly wouldn’t want anyone else. Chad Chandler my assistant and I couldn’t be any more proud of these girls and how far they’ve come this year.”
Charleston Catholic boys
The Irish (15-3-2) defeated Nicholas County 5-0 in the Region 3 Section 2 final and will take on PikeView (13-2) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Schoenbaum Stadium for the Region 3 title.
“We didn’t play [PikeView] during the regular season; we don’t really know much about them,” Catholic boys coach Joe Johns said. “It goes both ways. I’m sure they’ve heard some things about us.
“We’re looking for them to play very similar to the way a lot of teams try to play us. Really it just comes down to our guys understanding the job at hand and taking advantage of the opportunity.”
Junior midfielder Sully Groom leads the Irish with 32 goals and is coming off a hat trick in the sectional final.
Charleston Catholic girls
Approximately 30 minutes after the boys game, Charleston Catholic’s girls will take on Shady Spring at Schoenbaum Stadium.
The Irish (14-5) defeated Pocahontas County 9-1 on Saturday to claim the Region 3 Section 2 title. Shady Spring (6-7-1) defeated PikeView in the Region 3 Section 1 title game to earn a regional berth.
“We’re young this year and I really feel like we’ve had to grow with every game,” Catholic girls coach Amy Mullen said. “I expect Shady to be pretty tough. I looked at their roster and I kind of anticipate that they’re going to be a little bit bigger and a little rougher than Pocahontas County. I think it should be a pretty good game.”
Junior midfielder Claire Mullen leads the Irish in goals with 18, junior midfielder Shannon Karr has 16 and junior midfielder Annie Cimino has scored 13.
Mullen said the offensive numbers don’t tell the whole story as her team plays solid defense.
“Defensively I have been very pleased,” she said. “I have [senior defenders] Vivian and Ava Delgra who are sisters and they have started throughout their whole four years. [Junior defender] Ashley Green is well-seasoned. She knows exactly what she has to do. Between her and Vivian, they’re the leaders.”
Catholic also boasts a solid goalkeeper in Katherine Skinner, who has five shutouts this season.
“She’s really made some nice saves in competitive matches thus year and developed into a confident keeper,” Mullen said.
Winfield girls
Winfield is 15-2-3 and is coming off a 1-0 Region 4 Section 2 title win over St. Joseph.
The Generals are set to face Point Pleasant at Point Pleasant (16-2-2) on Tuesday for the Region 4 title. The game will kick off approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the boys Region 4 title game.
“As long as we play like we know how to play, I feel good about it going in,” Winfield girls coach Jade Smith said. “We just have to play our game, play with heart, play with 100% effort and I think We’ll be OK.”
Other statewide regionals
All Class AA-A boys regionals are on Tuesday at 5 p.m. In Region 1, Weir will face Fairmont Senior at East Fairmont and in Region 4, Point Pleasant will take on Scott at Point Pleasant.
The other Class AA-A girls regional is Region 1 in which East Fairmont will match up with Oak Glen at East Fairmont on Tuesday approximately 30 minutes after the boys game.