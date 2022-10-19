Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hurricane's Rashawn Sherrod (6), Jackson Ahebwa (7), Nate Kirk (10) and Brogan Ward (2) celebrate after teammate Treyson Ambrose scored the game's only goal against Parkersburg on a corner kick in the first half.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

HURRICANE -- The corner kick was Hurricane’s boys soccer team's friend Thursday evening.

With nine minutes left in the first half, No. 1 Hurricane’s Trey Ambrose scored on a near-perfect corner kick -- the game’s only goal -- to give Hurricane a 1-0 victory over No. 2 Parkersburg in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 boys soccer championship game.

