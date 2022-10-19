Hurricane's Rashawn Sherrod (6), Jackson Ahebwa (7), Nate Kirk (10) and Brogan Ward (2) celebrate after teammate Treyson Ambrose scored the game's only goal against Parkersburg on a corner kick in the first half.
HURRICANE -- The corner kick was Hurricane’s boys soccer team's friend Thursday evening.
With nine minutes left in the first half, No. 1 Hurricane’s Trey Ambrose scored on a near-perfect corner kick -- the game’s only goal -- to give Hurricane a 1-0 victory over No. 2 Parkersburg in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 boys soccer championship game.
Hurricane (16-3-2) moves on to the Region 4 tournament on Oct. 25. Hurricane will host the tournament and will play either Cabell Midland or Huntington, depending on which team wins Section 1 on Thursday.
Parkersburg’s ends its season with a record of 11-9-2.
“It was a good win tonight,” Hurricane coach Kent Bailey said. “Hard work from everybody. That’s kind of been the M.O. since day one. Everybody stepped up, glad we got the result tonight.”
Hurricane’s defense allowed just three shots all night in its 13th clean sheet this season.
“Defense came up big, won every 50-50 ball,” Bailey said. “Guys in the back just working hard. Our defense, we’re big. We just try to win every ball we can and keep the ball out of the net. No matter how we do it we get the job done and I’m glad we got the 1-0 result tonight.”
Bailey gave Parkersburg credit and said it’s always a grind against the Big Reds.
“Parkersburg is always tough with us,” Bailey said. “They’re not afraid to play us hard. They play us physical. They’re a good team. The matchup is always an interesting one. If you ever have a chance to watch a Hurricane-Parkersburg matchup it’s the one to come see.”
Hurricane controlled possession for most of the game and had plenty of opportunities to get on the board in the first half but couldn’t find the back of the net.
With less than 10 minutes left in the first half, Ambrose’s corner kick floated over the loaded box untouched and snuck in the top right corner of the net to give Hurricane a 1-0 lead it held for the remainder of the game.
Hurricane tallied nine shots and seven shots on goal. All three of Parkersburg’s shots were on goal.
Bailey said he’s proud of his team as it is one step closer to the Class AAA state tournament.
“This weekend we’ll be one of eight teams still practicing and it’s a privilege and an honor to be one of eight in the state,” Bailey said. “Our goal is to make it to the states and be one of four.”