Hurricane's boys and George Washington's girls and boys soccer teams will play for Class AAA regional championships Thursday, looking to secure berths in next weekend's state tournament in Beckley.
Hurricane boys
Hurricane (17-4-1) defeated Parkersburg 2-0 on Oct. 21 to win its Region 4 Section 2 title and will take on Cabell Midland (11-7-1) for the Region 4 title. The game, played at Ripley, will kick off 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Parkersburg South-Cabell Midland girls game that starts at 5 p.m.
Hurricane is 2-0 against Cabell Midland this season, defeating the Knights 3-1 on Sept. 14 and 4-1 on Oct. 7.
"This time of year, there's not a game that's easy," Hurricane coach Cody Freas said. "No matter who the opponent is, all of them are tough. We'll have to play well defensively. We gotta keep it together mentally."
Junior Joe Avevedo leads Hurricane with 15 goals and 10 assists. Junior Nate Kirk has 15 goals and seven assists and senior Trenton Lavenski has 14 goals and five assists.
GW girls
GW (17-1-3) dispatched Capital 7-0 in its Region 3 Section 1 title game on Oct. 21 and is set to take on Woodrow Wilson (9-8-5) in the Region 3 title game at 5 p.m. at Trace Fork.
"We're fortunate to be in this position," GW girls coach Ali Sadeghian said. "Obviously we've played [Woodrow] once before and had a good result but the game we played in the past does not mean anything."
GW's good result against Woodrow was a 10-0 win on Sept. 30.
Junior midfielder Ava Tretheway leads the Patriots in goals with 23 and has 13 assists. Freshman Reese Huffman has 17 goals and nine assists. Senior forward Angelina Musilli has 16 goals with 10 assists and senior Bella Cinco leads the Patriots in assists with 16.
Junior goalkeeper Madison Adkins has a state-leading 16 shutouts.
GW boys
George Washington's boys team (19-1-1) is coming off a 2-1 overtime win in its Region 3 Section 2 final and is set to take on Woodrow Wilson (9-7-3) for the Region 3 title at Trace Fork. Kickoff is scheduled to be 30 minutes after the conclusion of the girls game.
"Anytime we play Woodrow, especially in playoffs, it's a difficult match," GW boys coach Erik Engle said. "You can throw regular-season records out the window because it just doesn't really matter when it comes to that game. It should be a really good match to play and to watch."
In their regular-season matchup on Oct. 5, GW downed Woodrow 2-0.
The Patriots are led by senior forward Nick Ihnat, who has 31 goals and 10 assists. Senior Rylan Morehead has a team-leading 17 assists and has scored 10 goals. Junior Jack Williams has 14 goals and 10 assists.
Other statewide regionals
All Class AAA girls games will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday. In Region 1, Wheeling Park will take on Bridgeport at Brooke. In Region 2, Spring Valley is set to face Washington at Hampshire. In Region 4, Parkersburg South matches up with Cabell Midland at Ripley.
All Class AAA boys games will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the girls games. In Region 1, Morgantown is set to face Bridgeport at Brooke. In Region 2, Hegdesville will face Washington at Hampshire.