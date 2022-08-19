The prep soccer season is underway and Nitro and St. Albans kicked off their 2022 campaigns with a girls-boys doubleheader on Friday night at Nitro High.
The girls game, which started at 6 p.m., was all Nitro. The Wildcats took an early lead and ran with it as they won 4-1 to start the season with a 1-0 record.
The boys game, which kicked off at 8 p.m., was a little more competitive as St. Albans needed a late goal to edge Nitro 3-2.
On the girls side, Nitro is deep. The Wildcats have 12 upperclassmen (seven seniors, five juniors) but starts four freshmen: Sophie Lawson, Addison Smith, Layla Ramsey and Camryn Warner.
Lawson played a key role in her high school debut as she had two assists.
About nine minutes into the game, Nitro took the lead. Lawson sent a ball across the middle, the ball deflected off the goalkeeper Belle Melton's hands and Payten Elkins sent the deflection in to the back of the net to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
With about five minutes left in the first half, Emma Simmons made a run from midfield, beat two defenders and scored unassisted and Nitro had a 2-0 advantage. The ball was just a bit too tall for Melton, who got hands on it but she couldn't keep it out of the net.
Nitro had a 2-0 lead at halftime.
About 15 minutes into the second half, Gracie Stanley sent a ball into the bottom-right corner of the net just out of reach of the diving Melton to make the score 3-0. The goal was assisted by Lawson.
With 20 minutes left in the contest, St. Albans' Kendall Fisher put the Red Dragons on the board with a goal. The goal was St. Albans second shot on goal of the game and it made the score 3-1.
Kasia Perry scored Nitro's fourth and final goal with 11 minutes left in the contest and Nitro cruised to a 4-1 win.
"I was kind of nervous," Nitro coach Chuck Woodrum said. "We had four freshmen we start and then we only had the one keeper. It's always nervous over here. I thought we handled the ball well. Made passes. We have to clean it up a little. Sometimes we're leading them too much."
On the boys side, St. Albans got a measure of revenge with the 3-2 victory.
It was The Bell and Blackwell Show in that game. Nitro's Hayden Bell and St. Albans' Benjamin Blackwell each scored two goals for their respective teams.
Blackwell got the Red Dragons on the board first with a goal that he scored right in front of the net just five minutes into the first half.
About 10 minutes later, Bell responded with a goal to tie the game at one. The game went to halftime tied.
Similar to the first half, Blackwell scored the go-ahead goal about five minutes into the second half. Nitro was called for a foul in the box and St. Albans was awarded a penalty kick. Blackwell sent his kick into the left side of the net past the keeper to give the Red Dragons a 2-1 lead.
Bell answered about 10 minutes later with as he rifled a volley into the net to tie the game at two.
With time winding down in regulation, Nitro looked like it was going to escape with a draw but Mason Ekstrom scored the game-winner with less than five minutes left in the game.
St. Albans coach Mark Adkins liked what he saw in the season opener.
"It's a good win up against a rivalry team in Nitro," Adkins said. "They're well-coached. They have great kids on their team. We were able to manage another goal in there and be able to push through. We just wanted to push [Ekstrom] up front and get him involved in the game a little bit more and he was able to see a gap open up for us."
TURF TROUBLES: Nitro had a new artificial playing surface installed on its football and soccer field a couple of years ago. However, there was an oversight in construction and sinkholes began to develop under the turf on the home football sideline. Over the summer, construction was done to fix the issue but it still isn't completed.
Friday's soccer games were played using the sideline boundaries of the football field (which are notably thinner than the soccer field's). Woodrum did run into some issues with the limited field dimensions.
"Playing on the thinner field from the construction hurt a little bit," he said. "If we had a wider field it would be a lot better."
It is not clear when the construction will be completed.