St. Albans’ Mason Ekstrom (center) kicks the ball between Nitro’s Braeden Sumpter (20) and Grant Lanham (14) on Friday at Nitro High School. Ekstrom scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give the Red Dragons a 3-2 win.
Nitro and St. Albans kicked off their 2022 soccer campaigns with a girls-boys doubleheader Friday night at Nitro High, with Nitro’s girls winning 4-1 and St. Albans’ boys winning 3-2.
On the girls side, Nitro is deep. The Wildcats have 12 upperclassmen (seven seniors, five juniors) but start four freshmen: Sophie Lawson, Addison Smith, Layla Ramsey and Camryn Warner.
Lawson played a key role in her high school debut as she had two assists.
Nitro took the lead about nine minutes into the game. Lawson sent a ball across the middle, the ball deflected off the goalkeeper Belle Melton’s hands and Payten Elkins sent the deflection in to the back of the net to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
With about five minutes left in the first half, Emma Simmons made a run from midfield, beat two defenders and scored unassisted to give Nitro a 2-0 advantage which the Wildcats carried into halftime.
About 15 minutes into the second half, Gracie Stanley sent a ball into the bottom-right corner of the net just out of reach of the diving Melton to make the score 3-0. The goal was assisted by Lawson.
With 20 minutes left in the contest, St. Albans’ Kendall Fisher put the Red Dragons on the board with a goal to make the score 3-1.
Kasia Perry scored Nitro’s fourth and final goal with 11 minutes left.
“I was kind of nervous,” Nitro coach Chuck Woodrum said. “We had four freshmen we start and then we only had the one keeper. It’s always nervous over here. I thought we handled the ball well. Made passes. We have to clean it up a little.
On the boys side, Nitro’s Hayden Bell and St. Albans’ Benjamin Blackwell each scored two goals for their respective teams.
Blackwell got the Red Dragons on the board first with a goal from right in front of the net just five minutes into the first half.
About 10 minutes later, Bell responded with a goal to tie the game at 1. The game went to halftime tied.
Similar to the first half, Blackwell scored the go-ahead goal about five minutes into the second half. Nitro was called for a foul in the box and St. Albans was awarded a penalty kick. Blackwell sent his kick into the left side of the net past the keeper to give the Red Dragons a 2-1 lead.
Bell answered about 10 minutes later as he rifled a volley into the net to tie the game at 2.
With time winding down in regulation, SA’s Mason Ekstrom scored the game-winner with less than five minutes left.
St. Albans coach Mark Adkins liked what he saw in the season opener.
“It’s a good win up against a rivalry team in Nitro,” Adkins said. “They’re well coached. They have great kids on their team. We were able to manage another goal in there and be able to push through. We just wanted to push [Ekstrom] up front and get him involved in the game a little bit more and he was able to see a gap open up for us.”
TURF TROUBLES: Nitro had a new artificial playing surface installed on its football and soccer field a couple of years ago. However, sinkholes began to develop under the turf on the home football sideline. Over the summer, construction was done to fix the issue but it still isn’t completed.
Friday’s soccer games were played using the sideline boundaries of the football field (which are notably thinner than the soccer field’s). Woodrum did run into some issues with the limited field dimensions.
“Playing on the thinner field from the construction hurt a little bit,” he said. “If we had a wider field it would be a lot better.”
It is not clear when the construction will be completed.