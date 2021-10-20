Prep soccer: Poca boys advance to sectional final Staff report Oct 20, 2021 45 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jacob Farley scored two goals and Joe Starcher recorded a shutout in goal in Poca's 3-0 road victory at Winfield Wednesday in a boys prep soccer sectional semifinal.Jonny Garlow added a goal for the Dots (12-6-4). Poca advances to play Scott in the sectional championship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Poca Sport Goal Soccer Shutout Joe Starcher Semifinal Jacob Farley Trending Now Articles ArticlesMarshall weighing options from apparent C-USA shakeupSenate ends standoff on district mapSen. Bernie Sanders: Let's stand together to protect working families (Opinion)Manchin campaign finances show oil and gas industry dwarfing in-state and renewable energy contributionsJohn Ellis: Seeing problems and little hope in WV (Opinion)Grand jury hands up 61 indictmentsThe Food Guy: And the FestivFALL winning dishes are …"Where's the outrage?': McKinney asks city leaders to do more to about gun violenceCarper says deal afoot for Charleston to own Town Center mall parking buildingsHolly Bradley: WV deserves climate action, social spending (Opinion) Upcoming Events