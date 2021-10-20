The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jacob Farley scored two goals and Joe Starcher recorded a shutout in goal in Poca's 3-0 road victory at Winfield Wednesday in a boys prep soccer sectional semifinal.

Jonny Garlow added a goal for the Dots (12-6-4). Poca advances to play Scott in the sectional championship. 

