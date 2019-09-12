Wil Swan and Zion Suddeth scored two goals each as Charleston Catholic shut out Point Pleasant 6-0 for a boys prep soccer win Thursday at Schoenbaum Stadium in Charleston.
Adam Patnoe earned the clean sheet for the Irish, while David Kershner and Liam McGinley tallied Catholic’s other goals.
George Washington 6, Woodrow Wilson 0: Robby Nunley netted two goals to lead a balanced scoring attack as the Patriots picked up a home win to remain undefeated.
Max Trethewey added a goal and an assist while EJ Davis, Duncan McGhee and Bryce Coleman each provided a goal and keeper Kevin Tiffey earned his fifth shutout for GW (7-0). Woodrow falls to 3-3-1.
Hurricane 1, Cabell Midland 1: Omar Baryun scored on a penalty kick with 53 seconds remaining to help the Knights tie visiting Hurricane. Jake Bock scored the lone goal for the Redskins off an assist from Drake Lester, and keeper Nick Eskins made 10 saves. Cameron Grobe picked up eight saves for Cabell Midland.
South Charleston 3, Spring Valley 1: Emerson Beall scored one goal and assisted on another as South Charleston picked up a road win. Connor Hughes and Avery Lee each added a goal and Corey Shorte recorded an assist for the Black Eagles (5-2-1). Chase Smith scored for the Timberwolves (3-4-1).
Winfield 1, Scott 0: Nathan Lanham had nine saves for Winfield to shut out the visiting Skyhawks. The Generals’ lone goal was scored by Braxton Vanscoy with an assist from Jackson Zulauf.
Sissonville 4, Williamstown 1: Jaxson Hayes had two goals and two assists as Sissonville took down the visiting Yellow Jackets. Wyatt Ervin added a goal and an assist, Carson Boggs netted a goal, and Michael Simpson doled out an assist for the Indians (5-2-1). Gavin Bosgraf scored for Williamstown.
St. Albans 2, Riverside 1: Justin Dailey and Gabe Rudge each scored for the Red Dragons as Zack Owsley’s 14 saves weren’t enough to give Riverside the win at home. Ethan Gronin scored the Warriors’ only goal off an assist from Ty Hopkins.
Girls
George Washington 2, Woodrow Wilson 0: Kalissa Lacy and Linsey Hackney each recorded a goal and an assist as the Patriots (5-2) picked up the road win. Mary Lyle-Smith made three stops in goal to record the shutout for GW. Woodrow drops to 4-4.
South Charleston 2, Spring Valley 1: Two goals in two minutes sealed the win for the Black Eagles at Little Creek Park. Maggie Britt’s second-half penalty kick was followed by a goal from Kennedy Richo, assisted by Sophia Groom. Savannah Parsons made six saves to keep the Timberwolves at bay.
Poca 6, Chapmanville 0: Hannah Runions had two goals and two assists to power Poca to a home win. Katie Farley had two goals while Estrella Hernandez and Ellie Miner also scored. Devin Ord got the clean sheet for the Dots on four saves.
St. Albans 4, Riverside 3: Serina O’Neill scored twice to lead the Red Dragons to a win on the road against Riverside. Emma Parsons and B.B. Blark each scored a goal and Kylie Binnon had 13 saves for St. Albans. Alyssa Lambert and Brenna Gabbard combined for 18 saves in the loss, while the Warriors got goals from Haidyn Bare, Laney Cole, and Olivia Minor.
Herbert Hoover 5, Sissonville 4: Shayna Paxton scored twice as Herbert Hoover outlasted the visiting Indians. Aly Miller, Sarah Dingess and Kelsey Taylor each tacked on a score, while Lauren Dysart, Megan Tanner and Courtney Dunbar each tallied an assist for the Huskies (4-1). Anna Gregor scored three goals to lead Sissonville and Madison McCutcheon netted one goal.
Hurricane 4, Cabell Midland 0: Bailey Fisher fired in two scores as host Hurricane beat Cabell Midland. Elli Kroeger kicked in a score, Dani Ray added an assist, and the Redskins benefited from an own-goal by the Knights.