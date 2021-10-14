Prep soccer roundup: Charleston Catholic boys rout Nicholas County 7-1 Staff report Oct 14, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kelan Swan scored two goals and had three assists in leading Charleston Catholic to a 7-1 home victory over Nicholas County Thursday in boys prep soccer.Also for Catholic, Sully Groom scored two goals, and Billy Ford, Sam Delgra and Eli Coleman had a goal each. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Goal Nicholas County Sport Assist Charleston Kelan Swan Boys Trending Now Articles ArticlesThe Food Guy: West Side’s Gonzoburger being sold to new ownerHouse adopts 100 single-member district map after charged debate, accusations of racismPrep football: 'Special place' lures Meyer back to coach at HooverGazette-Mail editorial: Justice wants it whatever way doesn't stick to himWVU football: Kerry Martin enters NCAA transfer portalErin Beck: Jimbo, baby, don't deflect (Opinion)Charleston Town Center mall appraised at $21.5M following daylong negotiationsTractor trailer with Jason Aldean tour logo crashes near HuntingtonBen Fields: No fun to be Joe Manchin right now (Opinion)Capitol Building Commission warned Confederate statuary at the Capitol will draw national scrutiny if not removed Upcoming Events