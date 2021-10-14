The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Kelan Swan scored two goals and had three assists in leading Charleston Catholic to a 7-1 home victory over Nicholas County Thursday in boys prep soccer.

Also for Catholic, Sully Groom scored two goals, and Billy Ford, Sam Delgra and Eli Coleman had a goal each.

