Elizabeth Rushworth and Bella Cinco each scored twice as Charleston Catholic took down defending Class AA-A champion Robert C. Byrd 6-2 in girls soccer Saturday in Clarksburg.
Cinco added an assist, Shannon Karr tacked on a goal and an assist and Jill Uy provided an unassisted goal for the Irish (2-0).
Birkley Richards scored two goals for RCB.
Wheeling Park 5, Winfield 1: Graceylyn Hanna scored twice as Wheeling Park knocked off visiting Winfield. Emma Delk, Abigail Anderson and Faith Mealy each added a score for the Patriots. Julianne Pauley scored the lone goal for the Generals (0-1-1), and keeper Christin Walls made six saves.
Hurricane 2, Greenbrier East 0: Bailey Fisher netted two goals to help Hurricane past host Greenbrier East.
Dani Ray added an assist and keeper Olivia Bird picked up the shutout for the Redskins (1-0). Meghan Hofmann had 10 saves for the Spartans.
Capital 2, Brooke 0: The Cougars used a pair of second-half goals to take down host Brooke in their season-opener.
Maggie Roush found the back of the net off an assist from Claire Bailey in the 69th minute, and two minutes later, Chrisiah Rush recorded a score to help seal the win for Capital (1-0). Keeper Abbie Robinson made eight stops to get the shutout.
Friday’s girls games
Charleston Catholic 3, Elkins 1: Bella Cinco scored one goal and assisted on another as the Irish opened its season with a road win. Shannon Karr and Elizabeth Rushworth each added a score, Lindsay Carr and Jill Uy recorded an assist each, and keeper Katie Nester made three stops. Sofia Triplett scored for Elkins.
Scott 3, Riverside 0: Alanna Tomblin had two goals and Diana Birchfield added one for the Skyhawks. Jaden Elkins had 10 saves in goal for Scott.
Boys
Hurricane 1, Wheeling Park 0: Keeper Nick Eskins made 17 saves as the defending Class AAA champion Redskins shut out host Wheeling Park to open its season with a win.
Drake Lester scored what proved to be the game-winner off an assist from Isaiah Gillespie. Zach Calvert had nine stops in goal for the Patriots.
George Washington 6, Morgantown 0: Max Tretheway scored a goal and doled out two assists as George Washington won on the road. Zakariah Abdul-Jalil, E.J. Davis, Robby Nunley, Seth Snyder and Bryce Coleman all scored a goal each, and Solomon Clark recorded two assists for the Patriots (2-0). GW keeper Kevin Tiffey made one save to earn the shutout. The Mohigans drop to 1-1.
Winfield 14, Logan 0: Rucker Smith, Bradley Duncan and Tarek Jarrouj each scored three goals as Winfield rolled past Logan to open its season with a home win. Smith added three assists while Austin Thornton (two goals, one assist), Ryan Cook (two goals, one assist), and Jackson Zulauf (one goal, one assist) provided firepower for the Generals (1-0).
Charleston Catholic 11, Elkins 0: Wil Swan tallied four goals and three assists as Catholic routed visiting Elkins in its season opener. David Kershner kicked in three goals and two assists, while Liam McGinley tacked on two scores, and Michael Griffith and Zion Suddeth each added a goal and an assist.
South Charleston 6, Lincoln County 1: Emerson Beall, Aidan Groom, Sully Groom, Mathius Gist, Connor Highes and River Fitzpatrick scored for the Black Eagles in their opener. Derrick Roberts had Lincoln County’s goal.