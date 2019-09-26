George Washington’s boys soccer team continued its undefeated season with a 6-0 win at Ripley Thursday night.
Max Trethewey had a hat trick for the Patriots while E.J. Davis added two goals and Seth Snyder one. Kevin Tiffey recorded his eighth shutout for GW (12-0-0). Ripley fell to 4-6-2.
Girls
Charleston Catholic 4, Greenbrier East 0: Charleston Catholic snapped Greenbrier East’s eight-game win streak, prevailing in Lewisburg. Audrey Miller had a goal and an assist while Bella Cinco, Shannon Karr and Hannah Rahin also scored for the Irish (12-0-0). Katie Nester stopped one shot from the Spartans (8-2-0) on the way to the shutout.