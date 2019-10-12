For the first time in five years, Hurricane and Winfield competed in “The War on Route 34” in boys soccer, and the rivals had to settle for a 1-1 draw.
Brandon Redden netted what seemed like the lone goal of the day for Hurricane — until Winfield drew a penalty kick with 46 seconds left. Braxton Vanscoy netted the penalty kick for Winfield to tie the game at one goal apiece.
Winfield goalkeeper Nathan Lanham recorded six saves for the Generals.
Charleston Catholic 0, Morgantown 0: Charleston Catholic hosted Morgantown and both teams battled to a scoreless tie. Catholic goalie John Patnoe had five saves.
Girls
Charleston Catholic 4, Grafton 0: Charleston Catholic improved to 14-1 on the season by shutting out Grafton. Lindsay Carr scored a pair of second-half goals to lead the Irish, while Bella Cinco and Elizabeth Rushworth added goals. Catholic goalkeeper Katherine Skinner recorded one save.
Morgantown 3, Hurricane 0: Hurricane was dealt its first loss of the season on the road at Morgantown. Kinslee Watkins and Alyssa Weaver each scored assisted goals for the Mohigans while Michaela August scored off a free kick. Hurricane goalkeeper Olivia Bird recorded five saves.