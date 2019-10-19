Anna Iquinto scored the game-winning goal in the second half as Morgantown’s girls soccer team defeated Winfield 2-1 Saturday in both teams’ regular-season finale.
Ashleigh Weaver scored the first goal of the game for the Mohigans (15-2-1), but Ava Hall found Julianne Pauley with under five minutes to go in the first half, and her goal put the Generals (14-5-1) level until Iquinto’s goal with 15 minutes left in the game.
Charleston Catholic 1, Parkersburg South 0: Bella Cinco’s first-half goal lifted the Irish (17-1-0) to a road win over the Patriots. Claire Mullen was credited with the assist while Katie Nester had seven saves on shots by Parkersburg South (9-7-2).
Boys
Charleston Catholic 4, Grafton: Liam McGinley and Wil Swan each had two goals to power Charleston Catholic (15-1-3) to a win at Grafton (9-9-1). Aidan Paul and Zion Suddeth had an assist each and John Patnoe got the shutout, making two saves.
Winfield 5, Poca 0: Braxton Vanscoy scored four goals as the Generals (15-1-4) took the win over the Dots at home. Caleb Hawks also found the back of the net against Poca (5-13-1), while Nathan Lanham had a shutout on two saves.
Herbert Hoover 4, Greenbrier East 4: Michael Watkins had two goals and Bryson Beaver and Andrew Justice added a goal each for Herbert Hoover. Greenbrier East was led by Lanty Rose’s two goals, while Matthew Cook and Caleb Warren also scored.