Poca was hoping to earn an upset win and give Winfield its first loss of the season but the Dots settled for a 1-1 tie in boys prep soccer Thursday at Winfield.
Jacob Farley scored the goal for Poca (4-9-1) and Braxton Vanscoy tallied the goal for Winfield (13-0-3) off an assist by Noah Moss. Nathan Lanham made six saves for the Generals.
Charleston Catholic 4, Cross Lanes Christian 1: Wil Swan had a hat trick to give the visiting Irish the road victory.
David Kershner added a goal and Zion Suddeth had two assists while John Patnoe and Jonathon McComas split goaltending duties and stopped three Warrior shots.
Hurricane 1, Huntington 0: Caleb Johnson scored the game’s only goal off an assist by Cameron Nitardy to give the Redskins the victory in the Mountain State Athletic Conference boys third-place game.
Nick Price collected four saves to earn the shutout for Hurricane (11-1-3).
Riverside 4, Spring Valley 0: Carson Casto scored two goals in leading the Warriors to the home win in the MSAC ninth-place game.
Ethan Cronin and Carter White both had a goal and an assist for Riverside (3-12-2) and Zack Owsley made seven saves in the shutout.
South Charleston 2, St. Albans 0: Emerson Beall scored a goal and added an assist in leading the Black Eagles to the victory in the MSAC 7th place game on Wednesday night.
Aidan Groom also scored a goal for SC (8-5-3) and Anthony Moles made 12 saves to record the shutout. Connor Manns collected 10 saves for St. Albans (4-8-4).
Sissonville 10, St. Marys 1: Wyatt Ervin scored three goals and added an assist to drive Sissonville to a home win over the Blue Devils.
Jaxson Haynes had a goal and five assists while Carson Boggs, Andrew Deweese, Corey Humphreys, Michael Simpson, Ryan Simpson and Reed Smith each had a goal for the Indians. Hunter Mitchell scored St. Marys’ lone goal.
Herbert Hoover 5, Braxton County 0: Levi Paxton scored three goals in leading the Huskies to the comfortable home win.
Michael Watkins added a goal and two assists for Hoover (10-5-1), Bryson Beaver had a goal and an assist, and Ray Persinger made four saves in the shutout.
Girls
Riverside 4, St. Albans 2: Alena Armstrong had a hat trick to lead Riverside to the win in the MSAC ninth-place game at St. Albans. Laney Cole added a goal and an assist for the Warriors while Brenna Gabbard had 10 saves in goal. Grace Cantrell scored both goals for St. Albans.