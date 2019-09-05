George Washington’s Robby Nunley kick from the corner deflected off Cabell Midland’s Jaden Fleshman and into the goal with 1:30 left in the game to give the Patriots a 3-2 boys prep soccer win Thursday in Ona.
GW, which trailed 2-1 at halftime, improved to 5-0.
Max Trethewey scored 12:46 into the game to give George Washington a 1-0 lead, but Cabell Midland (3-2-1) tied the contest at 17:14 when Omar Baryun scored on a penalty kick. the Knights took the lead when Ryan Holmes scored at 34:53.
A goal by GW’s Solomon Clark tied the game at 2.
Hurricane 4, St. Albans 0: Drake Lester had a goal and an assist in a home win for the Redskins. Nate Kirk, Jake Bock and Nick Eskins also had goals for undefeated Hurricane (6-0). Eskins and Nick Price combined on the shutout.
South Charleston 3, Riverside 0: Emerson Beall tallied two goals and one assist in leading the Black Eagles to the home win. Sully Groom added the other goal for SC (3-1-1) and Anthony Moles recorded seven saves in goal.
Sissonville 4, Nitro 0: Jaxson Haynes was in on all scores for the Indians with two goals and two assists in the home win. Wyatt Ervin also scored two goals for Sissonville and Trevor Faber recorded the shutout.
Girls
South Charleston 9, Riverside 4: Genevieve Potter scored six goals for the Black Eagles in a the road victory. Maggie Britt added three goals and two assists for SC and Savannah Parsons made 11 saves. Hayden Bare scored three goals for Riverside and Alena Armstrong tallied the other goal.
Hurricane 13, St. Albans 0: Bailey Fisher netted six goals in the easy road win for the Redskins. Dani Ray and Lauren Coleman scored two goals each for Hurricane (6-0) and Abby Fowler, Grace Drake and Claire Roberts also had a goal. Olivia Bird recorded the shutout for the Redskins.
Herbert Hoover 7, Midland Trail 0: Shayna Paxton had four goals and Kelsey Taylor two for the host Huskies (2-1). Maddy Harper had the other score for Hoover and split time in goal with Payslee Lyons, with each recording six saves to earn the shutout.
Woodrow Wilson 5, Capital 1: Claire Bailey scored the lone goal for the Cougars in the home loss to the Flying Eagles. Logan Ragland had three goals for Woodrow Wilson and Maddy Lanna and Hattie Hall had a goal each. Abbie Robinson collected 11 saves for Capital (2-3).