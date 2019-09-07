Eleven different players scored goals for South Charleston as the Black Eagles boys soccer team routed Logan 14-0 Saturday in Logan.
Emerson Beall, Mathius Gist and Avery Lee had two goals apiece for SC (4-1-1), while Connor Hughes, Zach Hall, Sully Groom, Corey Shorte, Matthew Zuniga, Aidan Groom, River Fitzpatrick and Aaron Tucker added single tallies.
Logan fell to 0-5.
Herbert Hoover 0, Point Pleasant 0: Brady Persinger stopped 14 shots on goal for the visiting Huskies (1-2-1) as the game ended in a scoreless draw. The Big Blacks’ record moved to 3-0-3.
Girls
Herbert Hoover 2, Point Pleasant 0: Kaylee Chandler netted a pair of goals to lead Herbert Hoover past Point Pleasant on the road. Cailyn Maclellan dished out an assist for the Huskies, while Hoover goalkeeper Maddy Harper recorded 10 saves.