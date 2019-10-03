George Washington goalkeeper Kevin Tiffey recorded his 10th shutout on the season and the Patriots remained unbeaten with a 2-0 road win over Huntington in boys prep soccer Thursday.
E.J. Davis had a goal and an assist for GW (15-0) and Robbie Nunley tallied the other goal. With the win, the Patriots will host the Mountain State Athletic Conference Championships next Thursday.
South Charleston 0, St. Albans 0: Anthony Moles made four saves for the Black Eagles and Connor Mann collected 11 saves as both teams settled for the scoreless tie.
Herbert Hoover 6, Chapmanville 0: Eli Deel, Michael Watkins, Dustin Stuart, Elijah Saunders, Levi Paxton and Andrew Justice all scored as Hoover blanked visiting Chapmanville.
Sissonville 1, St. Joseph 0: Carson Boggs scored the only goal of the game off an assist by Wyatt Ervin in the win for the Indians. Trevor Fabor had 14 saves in the shutout.
Girls
George Washington 1, Huntington 0: Sophomore Linsey Hackney scored off an assist from Kalissa Lacy in the first half, providing the only goal of the game for the Patriots in the home win at Trace Fork. Mary Lyle Smith recorded the shutout for GW, making four saves. The Patriots improved to 9-3.
Hurricane 7, Capital 0: Bailey Fisher netted six goals in lifting the Redskins to the easy win on the road over the Cougars. Lauren Dye scored the other goals for Hurricane (16-0) and Dani Ray had two assists and Olivia Bird earned the shutout. Abbie Robinson had 16 saves for Capital (2-10-1).