Tarek Jarrouj tallied two goals in leading Winfield to a 3-1 boys prep soccer road win over Herbert Hoover Tuesday.
Braxton Vanscoy added the other goal for undefeated Winfield (4-0) and Noah Moss, Jack Clark and Jacob Verno each had an assist. Dustin Stuart had the lone goal for Hoover (1-2).
George Washington 4, St. Albans 0: Solomon Clark scored a pair of goals and Kevin Tiffey recorded the shutout in the road victory for the Patriots.
Senior Robby Nunley tallied a goal and two assists for undefeated GW (4-0) and Max Tretheway scored the other goal. St. Albans fell to 0-3-2.
Hurricane 2, South Charleston 0: Drake Lester and Isaiah Gillespie each scored as Hurricane shut out South Charleston.
Nick Eskins made four stops in goal for the Redskins (5-0). Anthony Moles picked up 10 saves for the Black Eagles (2-1-1).
Monday’s boys game
South Charleston 4, Lincoln County 2: Avery Lee scored twice and doled out an assist as South Charleston picked up a win.
Corey Shorte added a goal and an assist while Emerson Beall tacked on a score and Aaron Tucker tallied an assist for the Black Eagles (2-0-1).
Derrick Roberts and Ryan Burton scored for the Panthers.
GirlsWinfield 5, Herbert Hoover 0: Ava Hall netted two goals as Winfield won at home.
Izzy Karnes, Hannah Goes, and Julian Pauley each provided a goal for the Generals (4-1-1) and keeper Christin Walls earned the shutout. The Huskies drop to 1-1.
George Washington 10, St. Albans 0: Linsey Hackney and Ava Tretheway scored two goals each in the offensive onslaught at home for the Patriots.
Ashley Wilcher, Carter Smith, Kalissa Lacy, Sophia Chugha, Olivia Epperly and Reagan Bromiley also scored a goal each for GW (3-2) and Mary Lylesmith collected the shutout.
Ripley 7, Capital 1: Olivia Gandee notched a pair of goals as Ripley rolled to a home win.
Grace Smith, Mia Casto, Selah Stephens and Andrea Graupera each added a score for the Vikings. Chrisiah Rush recorded the lone goal for the Cougars (2-2), scoring off an assist from Maggie Rush.
Hurricane 14, South Charleston 0: Bailey Fisher fired in eight goals as Hurricane hammered the visiting Black Eagles.
Fisher added an assist while Dani Ray (two goals, two assists), Amiyah Donaldson (one goal, one assist) and Jenna Holmes, Elli Kroeger, and Gracie Gillenwater (one goal each) all chipped in for the Redskins, who led 10-0 at halftime.