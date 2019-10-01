Braxton Vanscoy used a pair of goals to help Winfield hold off Herbert Hoover for a 2-1 boys prep soccer win Tuesday in Winfield.
Tarek Jarrouj and Spencer Rheinlander each tallied an assist and Nathan Lanham picked up five saves in goal for the unbeaten Generals (12-0-1).
Eli Deel scored the lone goal for the Huskies (6-5-1).
Hurricane 4, East Carter 3: Jake Bock found of the back of the net with 13 seconds remaining to lift Hurricane to the road win over East Carter, Kentucky.
Drake Lester scored twice and Nate Kirk added a goal for the Redskins (11-1-2), while Isaiah Gillespie, Zach Green and Anele Nnachi each donated an assist.
Ethan Miller collected three goals for East Carter.
George Washington 4, Capital 1: Hazam Attal, Max Tretheway and Solomon Clark had goals in a balanced GW offensive attack as the Patriots improved to 14-0 at Capital. GW’s fourth goal came off an own goal by Capital (5-9-1). GW goalkeeper Kevin Tiffey recorded his ninth shutout of the season.
Woodrow Wilson 4, South Charleston 3: Noah Hill had three goals as Woodrow Wilson edged the visiting Black Eagles.
Carson Eckley chipped in a goal for the Flying Eagles (7-4-2) and Evan Laraba made 19 stops in goal. For SC (6-5-2), Mathius Gist, Corey Shorte and Sully Groom each scored and keeper Anthony Moles had 13 saves.
Parkersburg 4, St. Albans 0: Ashton Farnsworth scored three goals to lead Parkersburg past visiting St. Albans.
Also for the Big Reds (8-5-2), JT Olher netted a goal while Terrance Wright, Caden Rogers and Brendan Whitlatch each had an assist and keeper Caleb Thomas made one save to earn the shutout. The Red Dragons fall to 4-9-3.
Charleston Catholic 3, Scott 1: David Kershner scored twice as Charleston Catholic picked up the road win.
Wil Swan added a goal, Aidan Paul provided an assist and Jonathan McComas made three stops in goal for the Irish.
Girls
Riverside 4, Spring Valley 3: Haidyn Bare netted three goals and assisted on another as Riverside outlasted visiting Spring Valley.
Olivia Minor added a goal and an assist, Laney Cole tallied an assist and keeper Alyssa Lambert made 16 saves for the Warriors (2-12). Reagan Doak scored twice for the Timberwolves and Uary Edusma added a goal.
George Washington 7, Capital 0: Kalissa Lacy netted a hat trick and dished out three assists to lead GW (9-3-1) past Capital (2-10-1) on the road. Linsey Hackney and Ava Tretheway each recorded two goals and one assist for the Patriots. GW goalkeeper MaryLyle Smith recorded the shutout.