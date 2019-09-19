Braxton Vanscoy and Tarek Jarrouj each scored four goals as Winfield rolled to an 11-0 prep boys soccer win over Chapmanville Thursday in Winfield.
Aaron Verno added two scores, Noah Moss chipped in a goal and an assist, and Jack Clark doled out two assists for the Generals. Nathan Lanham tallied one save to earn the shutout.
George Washington 8, Riverside 0: Kevin Tiffey had his sixth clean sheet of the season as the Patriots cruised at home against the Warriors. Max Trethewey had two goals and two assists while E.J. Davis also scored two goals, and George Washington also had goals from Matt Vaughn, Isaac Carney, Holden Pomponio, and Seth Snyder.
Hurricane 4, Woodrow Wilson 0: Bailey Fisher had a hat trick as Hurricane beat the Eagles in Beckley. Dani Ray had a goal and an assist and Olivia Bird recorded the shutout for the visitors. Woodrow Wilson keeper Jordan Lilley had 13 saves in the loss.
Girls
South Charleston 3, Capital 0: Genevieve Potter scored twice as the Black Eagles won at home against the Cougars. Haley Smith scored the go-ahead goal off a Maggie Smith corner kick in the 25th minute, and while Capital kept it close, Potter’s two goals in the second half secured the win for South Charleston.
Herbert Hoover 1, Nitro 0: Shayna Paxton tallied the only goal as the Huskies prevailed at Nitro. Kelsey Taylor had the assist while Maddy Harper stopped 14 shots from the Wildcats to get the shutout.